Office Worker Refuses to Change How She Dresses After Supervisor Calls Her Attire Unprofessional

Imagine working in an office. How do you think you would dress? Would you dress the same way you would on the weekend, or would you step it up and dress more professionally?

In this story, one new office worker didn’t change her wardrobe at all when she started her job. She wears whatever she feels comfortable in, and it sounds like everything she owns is very causal. She doesn’t see a problem with this at all,

However, her supervisor does. Even a coworker thinks she should dress more professionally.

Keep reading to see if you think she needs to change the way she dresses or not.

AITA for reporting my supervisor for inappropriate behavior? I just started working in this office about 4 months ago. We often meet with clients in the office so the bosses insist on us being friendly and approachable. I do my best to be friendly and help customers and so far no client has complained about me.

She doesn’t dress the same way the other women dress.

The other women in our office are fashionistas who like to take professional dressing over the top. I like to dress a little more comfortably. I usually wear jeans, a nice top, t shirts, sandals or sneakers (classy ones). Sometimes I wear leggings. Since it’s summer now, I like to wear shorts (not booty shorts) and a tank top or crop top.

Her supervisor confronted her about her wardrobe.

My (female) supervisor recently pulled me aside and told me that my attire wasn’t appropriate for an office setting or meeting with clients. She said that all the other employees dressed professionally except me and I wasn’t representing the company well. I told her I disagreed and my job performance should be what counted, not my attire. I shouldn’t be forced to buy new clothes just because other people chose to dress a certain way. 2 weeks passed and my supervisor decided to write me up for not following company policy.

She went to HR.

I refused to sign and almost immediately went to HR and reported my supervisor for inappropriate comments about my way of dressing. The HR representative took my complaint and told me they would investigate. I told a coworker about the issue and she told me to just suck it up and dress professionally. AITA here?

She works in an office. The office probably has a dress code. If the dress code is business or even business casual, yes, she’s dressed inappropriately.

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Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person points out the obvious.

Another person tells her that her wardrobe makes her look stupid.

An office worker shares her experience.

This person guesses at how HR will react.

Yeah, I don’t think HR will be on her side here. She’s clearly not dressed for the job.

I’ve worked in an office setting before where the dress code was very casual, but still, nobody wore shorts or tank tops. And that was an office setting where we weren’t meeting with clients.

If you’re meeting with clients, the dress code would be more professional. The other women she works with may not really be fashionistas. They just know how to dress professionally.

If she wants to keep her job, she needs to go shopping and get some new clothes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.