One Daughter Uses Her Entire Education Fund, Then Asks For Access To Her Sister’s Share

It is great when parents can help their kids with college funds, but money is never unlimited, and the kids have to understand that.

What would you do if you set aside money for each of your daughters to go to college, and one didn’t use it all, but the other did?

That is the situation that the parents in this story are in, but now the daughter, who didn’t use all the money, wants to go back to school for her Master’s Degree. The parents said she could use the rest of her college funds, but her sister is upset because they are paying for more years of school than they did for her.

Personally, I think the parents are handling it properly, and the one complaining is just trying to get more money out of them.

AITA for funding one of my daughter’s masters but not the other’s med school? I have two girls, R who’s 29 and K who’s 23.

That is great, she will be able to start her life with no debt.

We had equal college funds saved up for both girls. R received scholarships, and her college wasn’t extremely expensive to begin with. She ended up using about a third of the fund for her bachelors, decided not to pursue further studies and went into working.

Going back to school can be very rewarding.

K also received some financial aid but she ended up going through the entire fund. She’s recently started med school. R’s been thinking about going back to school to complete a masters degree. I was happy to hear that, and she asked if we could help her out with costs.

Why would she be upset if they gave both daughters the same amount for their college?

We weren’t sure at first, but I talked it over with my husband, and we agreed with her that since she didn’t initially need her entire college fund for studies, she should be allowed to use the money to pursue further studies now. The situation that’s come up now, we all got together for Thanksgiving and K heard that we agreed to funding R’s masters.

I don’t see why she is upset at all.

She was mad and pulled me aside, saying this is completely unfair and if I’m paying for her post grad, I should at least help out with some of her med school costs. I told her this isn’t like that, it’s because R didn’t originally use her money. K was still upset and she ended up leaving early, and I know she got into a bit of a verbal fight with R.

These parents will be giving both kids the same amount for higher education, so what’s the problem?

She hasn’t been responding to calls/texts, so I’m just letting her cool off a bit to understand. But K is clearly mad. AITA?

I don’t see why K is upset with this. They are both getting the same amount of money. This seems like the only fair way to do it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

I agree with this commenter.

His comment changed everything.

This is the main question, and it seems he is giving her more.

Trying to hide this information was not fair.

This person saw that detail in the comments too.

It turns out that Dad left some key details out of his story. That alone makes him wrong. He let his daughter use the extra money for a vacation, and is now giving her more.

If he really wants to be fair, he should give the same amount to his other daughter. I wonder why he isn’t doing that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.