Her Supervisor Tried to Fail Her Placement — She Spoke Up and It Cost the Supervisor Everything

There are some types of jobs, such as in the medical field or even teaching, where students learn on the job while still going to school. How they do in the work environment impacts their grades and decides if they pass or fail.

Since they are students, they wouldn’t be working independently but under a supervisor who would ideally help them learn, correct them when necessary, and support their education.

In this story, one physiotherapy assistant student did not have a supervisor like that. Her supervisor was out to get her and tried to fail her for reasons she completely made up.

Instead of accepting defeat, the student talked to her teacher about the situation.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Placement supervisor gets fired for giving very low grades. This happened a few years ago so bear with me. I was in the physiotherapy assistant program, which had multiple placements. This story is about my last semester’s placement (close to graduation). I had to pass this placement to graduate in May (in 2months). The first day was about meeting my supervisor Amy, giving her the grading package, and going through it together. I needed 4 out of 5 to pass midterms and 5s to pass the finals. This package included communication skills, equipment checks, safety measurements, and teamwork skills. I told her that I would feel comfortable if we met for 10-15 minutes at the end of the week to discuss my progress and areas of improvement. She agreed.

It seemed like everything was going well.

The first 3 days were okay and she just let me observe the techniques and what the physiotherapist expects from us. She then let me take over her duties and I got to work with the physiotherapist by myself as Amy observed my skills. As this was my second placement, the things that were required of me were not new and were not an issue to do in a timely matter. The physiotherapist then gave me a “good job” and “wow the new students are getting smarter and more skilled as the years go by” speech in front of Amy. I thanked her and that was that.

Yikes! Amy has issues!

What I did not know was that Amy had a very bruisable ego and that praise in her mind undermined her skills. From then on, it was hell working with her. She would not meet up to discuss my progress or give me time to work on areas I needed to improve before the midterm in 3 weeks. Amy would loudly give me ways to fix a non-issue that was there in front of patients and staff. She would berate me about my technique to the point where another physiotherapist told her, I was right and she was wrong.

I would not say anything as it was very public and unprofessional to discuss that around patients and their loved ones. Had I said something then, it would have affected my grades so I waited for midterms.

This is awful!

Midterm review came and she gave me a 2 out of communication and a 3 for professionalism with no real comments. When I asked her why, she would just say “So and so said you ask too many questions” I never talked to this person before! She then accused me of talking about patients in public and breaking HIPAA which did not happen. but she would not listen and would not give me when I broke this rule.

OP talked to her teacher.

At this point, I know nothing is going to get fixed so I just excuse myself and email my teacher for a meeting before I submit my grades. I had a meeting with my teacher and told him about everything. He told me, he would fix this and that I would no longer work under her. Well turns out I was not the only student she did this to. She almost failed another student for “dropping” a patient when she was the one supporting said patient.

Time for revenge.

That was when I decided to be very helpful to her boss. I emailed her that Amy was talking about patients being lazy, that she would judge a recovering drug addict, saying ” I wish I could show my kids what happens when you hate life and get into drugs)”, and “Look at him shaking like a leaf! tsk my god” like he is a zoo exhibition. After that, she was transferred to another location that was 1.5 away from her normal route. What I did not know was that she was on her last warning.

Here’s what happened the next year.

One of my friends who was a year lower told me what happened the next year’s placement. I do not know why they did this, but the following year she was made in charge of another student and she started doing the same stuff again. Amy was let go and apparently “I was a witch for whining to a teacher” and getting her “fired”. I never understood her reasoning why she would risk her job that was paying for her kid’s daycare.

Amy sounds crazy. Why would you be angry at a student for doing a good job? It’s not like it hurts her job somehow to pass students who are doing well. It actually hurts her job and got her fired for failing students for no reason.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person guesses at the supervisor’s reasoning.

LOL This is true!

Someone in the UK weighs in.

This supervisor was definitely a bad manager.

Maybe she felt threatened, like if the student is too good, she’ll end up taking her job. But that’s not what happened. Instead, the supervisor got fired for lying and sabotaging students for no reason. I’m surprised she was allowed to continue to supervise students after the first student complained. I’m glad she eventually lost her job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.