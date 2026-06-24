Pool Facility Declines After Experienced Boss Leaves And Young Managers Take Over

Many people say that managers are the least important job at a company, but they sure do have a big influence on how good or bad the job is for employees.

What would you do if your great manager retired early, and for some reason, they were replaced by someone who was very young and inexperienced?

That is what happened at the company in this story, and now the new manager is running everything into the ground. The employees are miserable, and they may even be violating sanitation laws in the process.

Read through all the details below and get ready to be thankful that you aren’t working for this awful company.

My workplace is being run by kids… and I’m saying that as a 19-year-old. My sweet, competent boss had to retire early after being diagnosed with cancer.

How awful.

It was awful news, and honestly she was one of the few people holding this place together. Now we’re left with management that is basically a bunch of kids. And before anyone comes at me, I’m 19. My frontal lobe isn’t fully developed either.

Do they really not have anyone with more experience?

That’s exactly why I’m confused about how people my age ended up running an entire pool facility. Ever since these managers took over, the place has gone completely downhill.

Yikes. I would be looking for another job right away. This place is going to go downhill fast.

Need a shift off? Good luck. One of them just leaves people on read. One of the managers makes around $50k a year, lives at home, pays no rent, and recently admitted he doesn’t even have $1,000 in savings. Somehow that’s the guy making management decisions.

Maybe this should be reported to the owners.

They play favorites constantly. Their friends get the best shifts. Other staff get told to stay off their phones, while their chosen few and the managers themselves sit around using theirs whenever they want. Cleaning duties? Apparently those are for everyone else. The managers spend most of their time sitting in the office doing absolutely nothing while the rest of us handle the actual work.

What? This isn’t just gross; it almost certainly violates some type of sanitation laws.

And here’s one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever witnessed: a toddler pooped in the pool. They didn’t bother dealing with it properly because another toddler had already pooped in the pool earlier that day. Their response seemed to be, “Well, there’s already poop in there.”

Some people are very mature at a young age, but that is not the case here.

The part that annoys me the most is that these people have the power to fire me despite being the exact same age. They have no more life experience than I do, no more maturity than I do, and based on how things are run, definitely not more competence.

Honestly, the owner of this place really needs to be made aware.

To make it even weirder, our janitor seems to be doing a bunch of their office work. I don’t even understand how that’s possible. I’ve got nothing against young people working hard and earning promotions. But being young doesn’t magically make someone a bad manager.

Keep collecting a paycheck and start looking for a new job.

Being incompetent, lazy, playing favorites, ignoring employees, and avoiding responsibility does. This place has become a complete circus, and somehow the clowns are in charge.

Honestly, this would drive me crazy. Bad managers can ruin an otherwise good job. If I were in this situation, I would be looking for a new company to work for right away.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I think this commenter might be right. The owner wants people to leave.

They just don’t have the maturity.

This is excellent advice.

This type of thing is all too common.

Calling the health department is a good idea. They are putting guests at serious risk.

A change in management can ruin a good job faster than almost anything else. How some people get promotions just makes no sense at all. Do the owners want to drive their company into the ground?

The only good thing about this situation is that the employees can keep collecting a paycheck while they look for a new position.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT worker who logged on early to fix something simple, and discovered a system-wide cyber attack instead.