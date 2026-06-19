Retail Worker Says Underpaid Cashiers Shouldn’t Be Expected to Provide Emotional Labor Too

Sometimes, people ask a lot from workers without thinking about what the job already demands.

So, what would you do if people expected you to stay cheerful, make conversation, and create a sense of community while handling nonstop customers all day? Would you see it as part of good customer service? Or would it feel like yet another burden being placed on workers?

In the following story, one service worker shares her thoughts on this very topic. Here’s what she has to say.

Cashiers “not talking enough to customers” debate I’ve seen a lot of videos online lately about how service workers, specifically cashiers, are not “doing enough” when it comes to interacting with customers. People are saying that cashiers should be expected to hold conversations with customers to re-establish a “third place” and to “build community.” I believe that, as a service worker, in customer-facing situations, I should always be respectful, as that’s just human decency. My problem with this is that these people are completely missing the point. I am FORCED to work in order to survive. I can’t just leave when someone is making me uncomfortable.

She thinks people forget how draining it is.

I also think it’s funny how establishing a community is now pushed to workers (making probably minimum wage if not around that). It’s genuinely ridiculous. There were times during a customer-facing job when I felt uncomfortable and couldn’t leave. Customers asking personal questions, ****** harassment of other coworkers or me, customers yelling or being disrespectful, etc. This rhetoric is sounding awfully capitalist. People forget how draining it is to interact with people all day, every day, never knowing if a customer is in a bad mood and ready to take it out on you.

Here’s what people should expect from cashiers.

Companies are not staffing enough, paying enough, or treating us well enough. How is a community expected when one party is forced to be there? Forced to be at their best without mistake while being treated like garbage by the company, and now the customers, too. If you are coming to a cashier, expect to get your groceries or food in a respectful manner. If you are expecting someone to rant to, thinking about asking for their number, or anything else, WHAT are you doing?

Wow. It sounds like something really upset her, but she did make a few good points.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Let’s see if the fine folks over on Reddit share her opinions.

This person doesn’t want to fake a conversation just to buy something.

Apparently, more grocery stores should consider this.

Here’s someone who thinks those people should create a community on their own.

This customer does not expect small talk.

What a hotly discussed topic. But the truth is that you’re never going to make everyone happy, so why try?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.