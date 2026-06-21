Running Into Someone He Used to Clash With Could Have Ruined His Day — He Didn’t Let It

Jeez, talk about a blast from the past…

And this isn’t one of the good ones!

Have you ever run into someone from your past who you really didn’t like and it gave you an icky, unpleasant feeling?

I sure have, and let me tell you, I hope it doesn’t happen again anytime soon!

In today’s story, a man talked about a guy from his youth who hasn’t changed his ways…

And he’s not sure how to handle this creep.

Let’s take a look!

Narcissistic provocateur. “I am not having problems with my direct neighbour, this person live a few kilometers away from me but I live in a rural area with villages, so the person is living in the next village.

Some people are just born this way…

I have gone to school with this person and it was always the problematic kind, always searching and asking for trouble and looking for fights. I am a male and he is, too. In high school he provocated a lot and we got into a fight I was left with minor injuries but nothing serious. Of course he teased, provocated till I had enough of this stuff and then I pushed him and we got into the fight. This person is now 30 years old and from what I have heard still the same jerk as he was back then. I hadn’t seen him for 2 years, but at last sight he said to me some dumb stuff (intended to provoke) and since then I had intrusive thoughts about this person nearly constantly like what of I see him again etc. It’s nearly constant. I have seen him only for a few seconds on the road near my house. Through research I have come to the conclusion that he is very damaged and a narcissist. Thank god he is not my direct neighbour, I would have already moved away from this place.

They just need to forget about this guy and block it all out.

I like where I live, the nature is beautiful but since its villages and not a lot of people I constantly worry if I will see this person again and have the same problems with him as I did in high school. I have seen him on occasions, of course I avoided him as much as possible. I know the grey rocking method, ignoring him etc. I have problems controlling my anger towards this person, but I don’t want to end up in jail because of such an imbecile. I am searching for some peace of mind. I cant seem to find any similar situation as mine on the internet, narcissistic neighbour seems the closest. I hope i can soothe my mind and soul so I don’t have to move from this place to not have such a person constantly on my mind. I have OCD rumination tendencies but only about people who hurt or wronged me.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

Well, this guy is in a real pickle.

But he needs to deal with it…in one way or another.

Good luck to him!

He needs to avoid this guy as much and possible and try not to let him impact his life.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.