She Discovered Her Coworker Lives Nearby — When She Asked Exactly Where, His Answer Made No Sense

Imagine working at a company that’s quite a drive from your house. If you found out that one of your coworkers lived in the same neighborhood, what would you do if you asked them where they lived and they said a location that you know doesn’t actually exist? Would you call them out on it or let it go?

In this story, one teacher is in this exact situation. She doesn’t plan to press the issue, but she’s really confused and wondering if she’s making a big deal out of nothing or not.

Let’s read all about it.

AIO – my coworker who lives in my neighborhood told me he lives in a place that doesn’t exist? Okay here is the situation. I live in los angeles, specifically marina del rey. It’s really out of the way of everything. It’s kind of far from everywhere, specifically where we work. My drive is at least 40 minutes in the morning and an hour after work. It’s far out.

OP is still getting to know her coworkers.

I started working at this school in august of 2024, so I haven’t been there long. I know a lot of the staff, but i’m still not that close with any of the middle school teachers. I work in the elementary school. I see this teacher, a guy, in the morning mostly in the teacher’s lounge before classes start. Initially I heard that he lived in the marina, and I thought that was super interesting because our job is quite the drive and the majority of staff members are local.

Something the coworker said seemed odd.

We started talking about where we live and the area and I didn’t think much of it. He told me where he lived, but I was confused pretty much immediately because he wasn’t all that clear. I didn’t think much of it, and I didn’t want to ask too many questions about where he lives because that’s really weird. Anyway I sort of just kept it to small talk after that because I really only see him in the morning.

She felt pretty confused.

The more I talked to him about the marina, I started getting more confused. He never said if he lived in a condo or an apartment and I still didn’t understand where he actually lived. This is a pretty small area and i’m really familiar with it. He knew exactly where I lived though. granted I live in one of the oldest complexes in the area, and it’s right on the water and absolutely beautiful, but the more I tried to talk about the area the more confused I got.

But it was about to get weirder.

I still didn’t understand where exactly he lived or what he lived near. The conversation was always surface level. I kind of started noticing that something was off the last time I talked to him. He didn’t say anything weird, but was being super vague. but today something crazy happened.

She asked him where he lived one more time.

I asked him to explain where he lived again hoping that I could actually figure out if he even lived here or not. I said “where exactly do you live again?” And he gave me the name of a completely non existent place. It was vaguely similar to a couple of the other street names, but it was not one of them. I panicked because at that point I knew something was either wrong with me or him. My heart literally sank to my stomach and I tried so hard to play it off.

This is the only strange thing he’s done (as far as she knows).

He’s notoriously a nice guy. I’ve never heard anybody say anything negative about him at all. Since we work in completely separate parts of the school, I don’t really know anybody who works closely with him. He’s not that much older than me, and he’s never done anything out of the ordinary.

She’s very confused.

I don’t really get why he would name a completely nonexistent place. I just don’t really know. I’m kind of just wondering what you all think and what you would do. I’m not going to escalate something like this in any way because there’s no reason to obviously. i’m just lost. idk

I’d say to drop it. It’s odd, but it’s not important to their relationship as coworkers.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a theory.

Another person wonders why she even cares.

One person can’t help but think of the popular sitcom Seinfeld.

Another person thinks she is being too dramatic.

There are lots of reasons he could be lying.

She really needs to mind her own business.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.