She Kept Her Late-Night Routine After Moving Into a New Home — Then Learned It Had Been Causing Problems With Her Neighbors

Good neighbors can still clash because of different lifestyles and schedules.

This woman recently moved into her dream home with her partner despite being warned that the building’s walls are very thin. As quiet homeowners with a simple lifestyle, they didn’t expect to cause problems for anyone. However, their daily routine is very different from that of the family living next door, leading to unexpected tension.

Here’s a story that tackles common neighbor disputes where nobody is intentionally doing anything wrong, but conflicting schedules create frustration anyway. Read the full story below.

AITA for showering around midnight when I know that it might bother the neighbour who wakes up at 5 am? We purchased a home and moved in recently. Housing opportunities are tight in our area. So even though we were warned that the walls are very thin and the neighbours hear a lot of noise from the apartment, especially from the bathroom, we still chose this property. Everything else is picture perfect for us.

This woman thinks they are generally a quiet couple.

We are generally a very quiet couple without kids or animals. Our hobbies (bead work, video games on headphones without streaming, reading, Netflix) are generally quiet. We only invite friends over every 2-4 weeks (and we haven’t invited anyone over as we were still decorating and everything). We are the owners of the apartment. The neighbours are a couple and a small kid. They rent the apartment next to us.

Their neighbor usually sleeps early because they have a toddler.

Before we purchased the home, they warned us that they generally hear a lot of noise coming from our bathroom. And that it’s their bedroom on the other side. But as I mentioned, our options were limited. And given that we are not noisy at all, we thought we can take this situation. We sometimes hear their toddler, but that’s completely okay. It doesn’t bother us at all. The problem is that we bother them as our routine is very different. They wake up at 5 am and generally quiet down at 8 pm, when the kid goes to sleep.

Meanwhile, she showers late in the evening.

On the other hand, because I work from home until 7 pm, I generally start my evening around 8 pm and only end up showering around midnight. This bothers them. The whole building is quiet, so they tend to hear everything I do. How I put my stuff down, how the water runs, how I sometimes drop a few things. They mentioned it very nicely a few times, but I can see that they are pretty annoyed.

Now, she’s wondering if she really is at fault here.

Now, I’m torn about switching up my whole nighttime routine to shower first (which just doesn’t sit right with me. I like to go bed freshly showered). They asked nicely and they wake up around 5 am, so it must be annoying to get woken up at midnight. On the other hand, they only rent while we own the home. I think we are generally very good and quite neighbours, apart from the fact that I shower late. They invited us over to listen to the volume as to be honest it’s not that loud. Sure, you can hear something and it must feel louder in the silence of the night, but it’s not incredibly loud. AITA for showering at night?

It sounds like both sides seem to have valid concerns. The neighbors aren’t unreasonable for wanting uninterrupted sleep, especially with an early morning routine. But OP is also simply going about her normal evening schedule in her own home. I guess compromise is the only solution here.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s see what others have to say.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This user has a suggestion.

Another one chimes in.

Another YTA here.

And lastly, here’s a valid point.

Being a good neighbor sometimes means finding a balance between your own needs and someone else’s comfort.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.