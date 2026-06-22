She Planned and Paid for Her Son’s Graduation Party Entirely on Her Own — Her Ex-Husband Accused Her of Turning the Family Against Him

Co-parenting can get complicated during big family events.

The following story involves a woman who organized her son’s graduation party.

She covered most of the expenses while her parents helped with food,

Meanwhile, her ex-husband suddenly refused to help after initially agreeing.

Now, tensions grew when his lack of contribution came up.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for mentioning that my ex isn’t helping with our son’s graduation party? I (40F) am throwing a party for my son because he is graduating from high school this year. I created a group text with our family, including his father (40M). We are divorced, and he is not the most reasonable person to deal with a lot of the time. I always try to include him in everything since we are still coparenting our three children.

This woman has already spent $500 for the venue.

The purpose of this text group was to coordinate with everyone who is currently involved with the planning and execution of this party. So it also includes my parents. Long story short, I have planned and paid for just about everything so far, incluing the $500 venue. The only exceptions are the few things my parents are contributing food-wise.

She asked her ex-husband if he would help out, and he agreed to help with the decorations.

From the early planning stages, I asked my ex if he was going to help. He offered to take care of decorations. I was more than okay with that. But now that the date is approaching, he has informed me that he is not helping with anything. He asked, “Who are you trying to impress with decorations, anyway?” I explained that this is for our son. It is a special moment in his life, so I am trying to impress him. It is also pretty standard to decorate for parties.

She told her mother what was going on with her ex.

Well, a few days ago, I was having a conversation with my mother about what still needed to be done. She asked why my ex was not taking care of any of those things. So I told her what happened, and that he would not be helping with anything. My mother went to the group chat and asked my ex if he would not mind buying the pizza for the party. He did not respond.

He got mad and started calling her names.

Then, he began texting me and absolutely losing his mind. According to him, the only reason my mother said that was because I was trying to make him look bad. He said that I am a POS for siccing my family on him. To clarify, I did not say anything malicious. I just staed the facts as they were. I do not really think I did anything wrong. But I am open to hearing other opinions. AITA?

Would you look at that? The ex backed out of his promise and still got mad when people noticed.

What OP did was just tell the truth and didn’t attack him at all.

He sounds upset because he felt embarrassed, and it reflects badly on him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Here’s a similar remark.

Finally, short and simple.

If you don’t want to look bad, maybe don’t bail on your commitment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.