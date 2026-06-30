She Traded a Shift to Cover a Day Off. Then Her Boss Handed Her a Bill for Her Coworker’s Overtime.

Imagine working at a job where you get scheduled for a shift at a time that you really need off. If you found a coworker to cover your shift for you, everything would be fine right?

In this story, one person was in this situation and found a coworker to cover her shift. She thought she was good to go, but then she got a phone call from the boss who is also the owner. He asked her if she was going to pay for the coworker to work overtime.

I find it hard to believe that the boss would seriously be asking that question. Keep reading to see if you think the boss was actually serious.

My boss is upset I won’t pay HIS employee overtime… Yes I said that right, my boss is upset I won’t pay my coworker/manager overtime out of my own pocket. It started because I needed a shift off. Said manager agreed if this separate person takes said shift he’ll go up there and make sure breaks are taken accordingly. Which would result him in being there an hour and half. Here comes our boss/the owner calling me saying “you know if he covers breaks I have to pay him overtime right?” And I replied with “umm yeah” cause that’s obvious I thought, being the owner of the business.

I don’t think the boss really wants OP to pay the coworker. I think he’s just trying to make a point.

And he went on the emphasize how he has to pay him $40 in overtime because “I wasn’t getting it” and then asked if I was going to pay him. I said “no that’s not my job” He said “right your job is to work your shifts” And I cut him off and said “or get the shift covered with the approval of a manager per your request which I did”

Maybe the boss is serious?

He then asked me “so you’re not going to pay him?” And when I let out a chuckle and said no cause I couldn’t believe the owner just asked his own employee to pay another employee. He said “okay I got you” and hung up the phone. I’m honestly expecting my hours cut or just flat out fired, my boss does not like hearing no from his employees. He wants us to treat this job like it’s our lifetime career which it is not. To all of us it’s a way to pay bills and figure out what we actually want to do with life.

OP really wants a different job.

I’ve been trying to get into the car wrap industry but had to keep it quiet cause our boss has lashed out when he founds out people plan on leaving. And unfortunately until I get another job I can’t leave or else I would’ve a long time ago. Also this business is far from dying, very much thriving. I’m talking the man probably earned more than $40 in the 2 minutes we were on the phone. Very busy and booming businesses (cause he has multiple now) so to ask your employee to pay another employee to work IN YOUR BUSINESS dumbfounded me. And I hope I’m not the only one who see the crazy in this. Can’t wait to leave.

I don’t believe the boss could really be serious.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person shares their observation of small business owners.

Here’s a suggestion.

Yes, red flags for sure!

This is good advice.

Even if her boss was joking, that’s a messed up joke. If he was serious, that sounds illegal. You can’t ask or expect an employee to pay another employee. That doesn’t even make sense! It probably would be best for the her to look for another job. Her boss sounds crazy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.