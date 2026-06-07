She Went All Out for Her Best Friend’s Birthday, but a Mutual Friend Swooped In and Took All the Credit

Navigating the social dynamics of friend groups can become increasingly more complex the older you get. And fewer events test loyalties more than birthdays. It’s rarer to get noticed for your birthday as an adult, so doing something, even something small, for a cherished friend can really go a long way.

What would you do if an acquaintance tried to take credit for an extremely thoughtful gift you got for your best friend? One woman recently shared an awkward encounter like this she recently had on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my friend her birthday gift was only from me?

I (F29) wanted to make a special gift for my friend (F34).

She and I got close this year, and I think she deserved something really nice to represent how much she means to me and how much she shows up for people.

This sounds like an extremely thoughtful friend.

The day before I stayed at our other friend’s (let’s call her Emma) place.

We were shopping the day before so Emma knew I was buying the gift for Sarah, and didn’t show any interest in chipping in or getting something herself, which is fine because they’re not as close.

Seems like solid reasoning.

So Sunday comes and we are all meeting up.

Unfortunately I didn’t have time to wrap the gifts, so I gave her the card and about 50 dollars worth of Sephora products loose in a bag.

I told her I’m sorry about the delivery but it’s for her birthday and she can open it later but I’m really excited for her to see it.

Honestly, it’s the thought that counts.

Sarah starts looking and is so excited by an eyeliner I got her, when Emma starts telling her she got the same in another color and how well it will suit her skin tone etc.

Sarah then thanks us both and Emma says you’re welcome and gives her a hug.

It was odd to me because I would have been honest if I were Emma and said if it’s just from her.

Yeah, that’s certainly a little awkward.

For context, I’m unemployed and money is tight, so this gift meant a lot to me to give her.

The next day I decided to text Sarah and tell her it was actually just from me..

A little petty, but her feelings were stung for sure.

She thanked me again and I felt bad because I wasn’t looking for more gratitude just clarity because it felt unfair that Emma could just blatantly lie.

There are many other situations with Emma that make me question my response and I’m curious, AITA for telling Sarah the truth when I could have said nothing?

The greatest gift of all is really no drama on your birthday.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see what the Reddit verdict was on this one.

The comments section didn’t entirely pass the vibe check.



But were overall kind of fair.



One person shared what they would have done.



Another boiled it down plain and simply.



Ultimately, some practical advice was offered.



It’s not her birthday, but she’ll cry if she has to.