She Wore Blue Leggings to Visit a Sick Friend—Then a Panicked Hospital Patient Mistook Her for a Doctor

Appearances can sometimes lead to funny misunderstandings.

The following story involves a woman who was visiting a friend at the hospital.

She was wearing blue exercise pants because she was on her way to play pickleball.

Suddenly, someone assumed she worked there and asked for medical help.

Caught off guard, she had to explain herself and told the other person she didn’t work there.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Blue pants = instant nurse apparently I was at the hospital visiting a friend. I had already swapped my work top for an exercise tee. I was heading straight to play pickleball after. I did not even make it to the exit.

This woman was mistaken for a doctor.

This auntie clocked me from across the corridor. She beelined toward me. She started describing her symptoms in full detail. I could not react. I just stood there like 🧍🧍‍♀️🐥. I waited for her to breathe, then I told her I genuinely do not work here. I said I am just a visitor.

The patient thought she was wearing a scrub.

She looked me up and down. She stared at the pants. Then, she went, “Oh… but the pants though.” The pants though? Auntie! I am going to the pickleball courts. I am not going to the ICU. The blue pants are not a uniform. They are just exercise pants that are blue.

She directed the patient to the nurses’ station.

I directed her to the actual nurses’ station. I got out of there. I hope she found help.

Haha! That was funny and a bit awkward. Good thing OP handled it well and still helped in the end.

To be fair, not everyone is familiar with a pickleball outfit, if there is any.

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Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person has the opposite experience.

Here’s a related story.

And another one…

This one makes a good point.

Finally, short and simple.

Not everyone in a hospital wearing blue is a healthcare worker.

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