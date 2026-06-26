She Wore Fake Glasses to Her Graduation — Her Mom Left in Tears and There’s No Family Photo

What better moment to use a pair of fake glasses than at a graduation? You’d look all smart, like a good student, right?

Well, that’s not how one student’s mom saw it, though. She was desperately signaling to her daughter to take off the glasses so she could take a picture of her without them, but she was so nervous she couldn’t look at her.

A graduation is supposed to be a happy moment of liberation, but it’s also a bit nerve-wracking for all involved. So after her mom cried and left, things got tense.

It didn’t go how the mom expected, and while her daughter doesn’t see what the big deal is, she is wondering if she should apologize.

What should have been a nice, memorable evening turned into arguments and tears. How will this end?

Read the whole story and then the comments below.

AITA For wearing glasses at my highschool graduation? So, I had my high school graduation last night, but I wore my pair of fake glasses to it, I didn’t think it was too big of a deal and didn’t bother asking my parents about it (which I should have so that way the events didn’t unfold the way they have). Well, when I’m close to being called on stage my mom started to yell for me. I didn’t look at her because I was too nervous to look anyway, but I knew she was calling me about wearing the glasses. I still left them on though when I got my picture taken holding my diploma.

Her mom was really upset about it.

Apparently, my mom had left in tears due to me wearing them, and when I got home me and her were arguing about it for nearly 2 hours about it. Somehow me wearing my fake glasses turned me into a completely different person, a fool, and like I said she had left in tears and got my family to leave as well. She got upset I took pictures with my friends but wasn’t able to get any with my family.

She’s now wondering if she’s in the wrong for this.

At least to me, my take on this is I don’t get why it was such a big deal. They told me they couldn’t recognize me but how do glasses change that much about someone? This morning my mom was talking to me more and said that this was the worst night of her life because I wore glasses. AITA?

Geez, some people really don’t have a sense of humor, huh? I will prescribe a cure after the comments.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this, first.

Sounds like a really good life.

Exactly.

She caused this, unfortunately.

Another commenter chimes in.

My thoughts exactly!

The graduate saw the glasses as just an accessory, but her mom was very upset, to the point of leaving the occasion. Did it really have to be this way, though?

Even if she appeared wearing a pumpkin over her head, her mom could still have supported her.

Not every moment needs to be taken seriously to be enjoyed and memorable. On the contrary, many times.

She was also nervous and couldn’t cater to her mom’s wishes in that moment.

There’s still time to recreate the moment and make a ‘we have graduation at home’ event. My recommendation is everyone has to wear jumbo-sized fake glasses to it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.