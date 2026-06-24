She’s Spent Years Climbing the Corporate Ladder — Now She’s Questioning if It Was Ever Worth It

Many people spend years questioning whether they’re living to work or working to live.

This woman has spent several years working a traditional corporate job. Lately, she has been struggling with the routine that comes with it. So now, she’s wondering whether this is really how life is supposed to be. While the people around her seem to accept it as normal, she finds herself questioning the bigger picture.

I’m sure a lot of people can relate to this because it’s a story about one of those broader life discussions that almost everyone who has worked a full-time job has probably thought about at some point. Read the full story below and find out.

Most people around me seem to think this is just… normal. I’ve been working a 9-to-5 corporate job for a few years now, and whenever I question it, I hear the same responses: “That’s life.” “That’s how it is.” “Everyone does it.” But how is this normal?

This woman couldn’t accept that people were expected to spend most of their lives working.

We’re expected to wake up every morning, spend 8-9 hours staring at a screen, commute home exhausted, get a few hours to ourselves, and sleep. And then repeat the exact same cycle for decades. Forty years of this. Maybe a couple of weeks of vacation each year if we’re lucky. And somehow we’re supposed to accept that this is the best way to spend the majority of our lives?

She thinks society has normalized working to survive.

I genuinely don’t understand how so many people have accepted a life that’s centered around survival. Rather than actually living. Does anyone else feel like we’ve normalized something completely insane?

These are some valid questions right here. OP has some really good points, considering that a lot of people have been too focused on earning a living without taking time to live their lives as they should. While a corporate job is the reality for many, it shouldn’t be the reason they stop having fun and spending time with people who truly matter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.

Let’s see the comments of other Reddit users.

This user shares their thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Another valid point.

This person suggests working out more.

And lastly, this one agrees it’s not normal.

Work should just be a part of life, not the whole of it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.