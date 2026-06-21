June 20, 2026 at 9:46 pm

Someone Asked To Borrow His Phone Charger, But He Wasn’t Interested In Playing The Hero

by Liz Wiest

person holding phone being charged

Shutterstock

There’s a fine line between knowing when to be a Good Samaritan, and realizing “Stranger Danger”.

How would you fend off a pushy interloper? One guy sought validation on his recent awkward encounter on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not letting someone use my charger in a public place?

I’m 27 and I was at a waiting area with my phone plugged into a wall outlet using my charger.

My battery was pretty low, and I needed it for the rest of the day.

Those are the most anxiety-inducing situations.

A guy late 20sM sitting nearby asked if he could use my charger for a bit because his phone was almost dead.

I told him I was using it and needed it myself.

Fair enough.

He asked if we could “share” it for a few minutes, like I charge first then give it to him.

I said I’d prefer not to because I didn’t want to keep unplugging and replugging, and I still needed more charge.

It’s their charger, their rules.

He seemed annoyed and said it wouldn’t have been a big deal to help him out for a few minutes.

I just repeated that I needed it and stayed where I was.

Seems like a valid enough boundary.

After that, it felt a bit awkward, and I could tell he thought I was being unhelpful.

Now I’m wondering if I should’ve just let him use it briefly, even if it was inconvenient for me.

AITA for not letting him use my charger?

Modern problems require modern solutions.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s see if the Reddit community had any worth offering.

The comments section unanimously agreed.
Screenshot 2026 04 23 at 7.02.27 PM Someone Asked To Borrow His Phone Charger, But He Wasnt Interested In Playing The Hero

And pointed out the obvious.
Screenshot 2026 04 23 at 7.02.37 PM Someone Asked To Borrow His Phone Charger, But He Wasnt Interested In Playing The Hero

One person shared a wise old adage.
Screenshot 2026 04 23 at 7.02.46 PM Someone Asked To Borrow His Phone Charger, But He Wasnt Interested In Playing The Hero

Another read into the person’s motives.
Screenshot 2026 04 23 at 7.02.58 PM Someone Asked To Borrow His Phone Charger, But He Wasnt Interested In Playing The Hero

And a tech wizard even dropped some knowledge.
Screenshot 2026 04 23 at 7.03.24 PM Someone Asked To Borrow His Phone Charger, But He Wasnt Interested In Playing The Hero

This “charged” encounter isn’t exactly what you’d expect.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Liz Wiest

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter