Someone Asked To Borrow His Phone Charger, But He Wasn’t Interested In Playing The Hero

There’s a fine line between knowing when to be a Good Samaritan, and realizing “Stranger Danger”.

How would you fend off a pushy interloper? One guy sought validation on his recent awkward encounter on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITA for not letting someone use my charger in a public place?

I’m 27 and I was at a waiting area with my phone plugged into a wall outlet using my charger.

My battery was pretty low, and I needed it for the rest of the day.

Those are the most anxiety-inducing situations.

A guy late 20sM sitting nearby asked if he could use my charger for a bit because his phone was almost dead.

I told him I was using it and needed it myself.

Fair enough.

He asked if we could “share” it for a few minutes, like I charge first then give it to him.

I said I’d prefer not to because I didn’t want to keep unplugging and replugging, and I still needed more charge.

It’s their charger, their rules.

He seemed annoyed and said it wouldn’t have been a big deal to help him out for a few minutes.

I just repeated that I needed it and stayed where I was.

Seems like a valid enough boundary.

After that, it felt a bit awkward, and I could tell he thought I was being unhelpful.

Now I’m wondering if I should’ve just let him use it briefly, even if it was inconvenient for me.

AITA for not letting him use my charger?

Modern problems require modern solutions.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s see if the Reddit community had any worth offering.

The comments section unanimously agreed.



And pointed out the obvious.



One person shared a wise old adage.



Another read into the person’s motives.



And a tech wizard even dropped some knowledge.



This “charged” encounter isn’t exactly what you’d expect.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.