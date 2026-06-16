Someone Is Blocking a Fire Lane Every Day — and the HOA President Refuses to Tow the Car

HOAs and HOA presidents are usually really sticklers for rules. They seem to love making up rules and enforcing them, but in this story, it seems to be the complete opposite. The HOA is actually failing to enforce a really important rule, leaving one homeowner feeling beyond frustrated.

Imagine having a neighbor who parks their car in the alley. It’s a problem for two reasons. First of all, the alley is a fire lane, and you’re not supposed to park you car there. Second, when they park their car in the alley, you can’t pull your car out of your garage.

What would you do if the HOA refused to do anything about it?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and he isn’t sure what else he can do. The one thing he knows he’s not doing is knocking on the neighbor’s door.

Keep reading for all the details.

HOA Refuses to Tow Cars in the Fire Lane, Blocking my Garage. I want to take legal action at this point. I live in an HOA community, and our two-car garages face each other with an alley in the middle. The alley is obviously a fire lane, clearly posted on either side of the alley on each driveway. It’s also in our CRRs, which also state that parking in a fire lane is grounds for immediate towing.

This sounds so frustrating!

At least once a week the neighbor across from me park their car in front their garage (which they dont park in because it’s full of stuff), which prohibits me from getting my full-sized SUV either in or out of my garage. Here’s the thing. I’ve done everything I possibly can do at this point—left notes on their car, talked to the HOA president, notified the HOA management company, called the police and fire department. No one will cite or tow because the HOA has not contracted with a tow company, and apparently the HOA doesn’t want to do that because it would cost money and be a hassle.

The HOA president wasn’t helpful at all, which I find surprising and frustrating.

At my wits end, I couldn’t get my car into my garage again one night and I went to speak with the HOA president about this who dismissed me again and said “sorry, you’ll have to contact the HOA management company and they’ll send them a letter.” So I said DO YOUR JOB and got in my car in left. AITAH? Because two people have now knocked on my door at this point trying to “work this out” when I’m beyond that at this point. They’re trying to claim that the president felt “attacked.”

The law clearly seems to be on OP’s side.

I raised my voice, but I didn’t get in her face, curse, threaten her, or anything else. If they’re not going to uphold the CRRs, what the hell am I paying an HOA fee for?

The law is clear. The CCRs are clear. If you park in a fire lane, your car gets towed.

Knocking on the neighbor’s door is out of the question.

I should also note: this neighbor’s dog got out one night while I was walking my dogs (on leashes) and it attacked my dog, breaking his tail and causing a $500 vet bill. I called animal control and they already have 3 separate bite reports on this dog from delivery people. I’ll be damned if I EVER ring their doorbell, so knocking on their door and asking them to move is out.

How about this. Tell the fire department. It’s a fire lane, right? The fire department should care.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

I would think so too.

Here’s a suggestion to hire a lawyer.

Another person suggests making it a problem for everyone.

This person seems to be suggesting revenge.

It’s so bizarre to me that the HOA won’t do anything about this situation. OP is not the problem. The neighbor is the problem. They can’t control their dog, and they illegally park their car. I’d call the police or the fire department or both.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.