Someone Kept Taking His Assigned Parking Spot — One Epic Prank Made Sure They Never Did It Again

Imagine living in a building that has assigned parking spots in the parking lot. Not everyone who lives there has an assigned parking spot, but you do.

What would you do if a new neighbor started parking in your assigned parking spot and refused to park somewhere else even after you talked to him about the issue and had the landlord explain the problem?

In this story, one person was in this exact situation, and she decided that a prank might work. She actually knew quite a few pranks from her childhood and enlisted a neighbor to help her pull off a prank that would scare the neighbor.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbor Continues To Park In My Car Space So I Scare The Living Crap Out Of Him I live in a 20 unit complex but only half of us have assigned parking spaces, me being one of the lucky ones. My car space is right next to my front door and there is a sign that clearly states that the car space is allocated to my unit number. But this doesn’t stop some of my neighbors or their guests from parking there.

A new neighbor seemed to think he was above the rules.

A new person had only recently moved in when he started parking in my spot, usually for most of the day and occasionally over night. I confronted him and asked him to not park there, as he didn’t have assigned parking and was required to park on the street. When this request was ignored I went to the landlord who sent him out a letter. When this too was ignored, I thought of a petty revenge plan.

Being predictable makes it easy to get pranked.

He would park there around the same time in the afternoon and when he would leave his car there overnight he would leave around noon the next day. He was entitled but predictable. When I was a kid I read books about practical jokes like putting double sided tape on the toilet seat or baby powder inside a powdered doughnut. This book brought me hours of joy by pranking my friends and my well deserved entitled mother. While thinking of my plan, one of those jokes came to mind.

She recruited another neighbor to help.

So I went shopping to find what I needed. A roll of industrial strength double sided tape and a huge roll of bubble wrap (the ones with the really big bubbles). Now all I had to do was wait until he left his car parked in my spot overnight which didn’t take long. I asked another neighbor if he’d like to be my partner in crime, and as soon as I told her what I was planning, she was all in. There are lights outside the unit complex at night so I we could see what we were doing but they aren’t bright enough to expose us.

The prank wouldn’t be very noticeable at first.

In the cover of moonlight, we put double sided tape all over the back tires of his car and proceeded to stick the bubble wrap in multiple layers on the back of each wheel. We wedged even more bubble wrap between the back of the front wheels and the car so that when he reversed his car, there would be even more bubble wrap he’d be driving over. The back bumper of his car was hiding most of the bubble wrap so it was very unlikely that he would notice anything out of the ordinary.

OP was able to watch the drama unfold.

I have surveillance cameras outside of my unit with a large monitor inside and one of the cameras points directly at the car park so I had a direct view of his car. The next day I kept an eye out for him, and sure enough, around noon I saw him walking to his car. Brilliant! He started his car and as he reversed out of my car space, there was the loudest and most deafening banging sound I’ve ever heard. The noise was so loud that I could hear it clear as day from inside my unit.

Let’s see how the neighbor reacted…

I heard him scream and saw him duck down, as if the sound of gun fire was real. It took him a few minutes to get out of his car to investigate what made the noise and when he did, all I could hear was him shouting inaudible sentences with multiple swear words thrown in for good measure. The other neighbors came outside to see what was going on, as did I. ME: (faking concern) “OMG what happened?”

Playing dumb seemed to work.

NEIGHBOR: “Who the heck did this????!” ME: “I have no idea.” I’m in a wheelchair and couldn’t possibly be capable of doing such a horrible thing.

It wasn’t easy to undo the damage.

He spent the next few hours trying to get the bubble wrap off his tires, and remember when I said the tape was industrial strength? I’d gone out of my way to find tape that would NOT come off easily. Eventually he got it off but for the next few days his car made that sound like when you get chewing gum stuck under your shoe. He never parked in my car space again.

I’m honestly surprised he stopped parking there since he didn’t know OP was responsible for the prank.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I completely agree with this comment.

Another person found the story funny.

This person calls OP a superhero.

Another person expected a different kind of prank.

That worked out well! I’m glad the prank worked!

OP was really smart to go outside and act like she had no idea what happened or what was going on. That way the neighbor didn’t suspect her.

Although, I’m still surprised it was effective since the neighbor didn’t know who was responsible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.