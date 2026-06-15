Student Gets 50% on Math Test Despite Correct Answers, so Father Challenges the Grade

There’s nothing worse than watching your kid struggle in school for no reason.

Imagine your child got almost every answer right on a test, but still failed because they didn’t use the exact method that the teacher wanted? Would you just let it go if the teacher was unwilling to change the grade? Or would you go to the principal for help?

In the following story, one father finds himself facing this decision and decides to talk to the principal. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for making a stink at school and forcing the teacher to change my kids math grade My kid (4th grade) has been struggling in math. This whole year, she has struggled specifically with multiplication and division. It’s been a constant issue, and it got even worse when they moved on to multiplying and dividing with multiple digits. We’ve tried the school’s tutoring, but overall, she’s just not getting it. She doesn’t get the method they are teaching (she gets it wrong like 80% of the time). It isn’t easier, and it’s just more steps. Example multiplying… You break the numbers into groups, draw boxes, multiply, and finally add them all up.

The teacher wasn’t willing to help.

I decided to teach her the way I learned, and she understands it. Homework is a million times easier now because she can actually solve the questions. The issue is that my daughter had a math test last week, and she came home upset. She got a 50% even though she got most of the answers right. She missed two out of 25. So it should have been a 92%. I had a conversation with the teacher, and it boiled down to her not using the method shown in class. I pointed out that the test just said to show their work and not show a specific method. The teacher basically went too far, and if it happens again, it will be a 0.

Frustrated, he went to the principal.

I was fed up and went to the principal. I’ll admit I made it a big deal because I think it’s ridiculous that she got penalized for getting the right answers using a different method. It’s math… You can solve problems in a lot of different ways. The teacher was brought in, she was forced to change my daughter’s score, and they said it won’t happen again. She can find the right answer however she wants, as long as she shows her work. The teacher was not happy. My wife thinks I was being an *** and keeps bringing it up. She says the teacher has other things to deal with and that I went overboard. AITA?

Yikes! As a parent, you never want to be in that situation!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about how he handled it.

This person went through the same thing in school.

According to this comment, he taught his daughter an important lesson.

For this person, the teacher was wrong.

Here’s someone who would’ve done the same.

He did the right thing, and hopefully, in time, his wife will see that, too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.