Teen Worker Trapped in Living Nightmare After Moving Into Coworker’s Chaotic Airbnb

Imagine leaving home at 18 and not having much money to afford a place to stay. If a coworker gave you a good deal on rent at her Airbnb, would you gratefully follow all of her rules in order to have a safe place to stay, or would you eventually want to move out if her rules and messes got out of control?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation, and there are multiple reasons she has grown to hate her coworker turned landlord. Now, she’s left wondering if she’s actually the problem or if her feelings are valid.

Let’s read the whole story.

AIO my landlord/roommate might have OCD and keeps going through my things and letting her six pets run a muck in the shared house For context: I’m 18 years old and I moved out of my abusive parents house and into my coworkers house instead. She runs an airbnb where you rent out the rooms for a few days then leave but she felt bad for me and is letting me live there for 350$ per month.

There’s a shared bathroom.

When I moved in, I got a really small room and a guest bathroom that me and all the potential guests would share. There weren’t any guests yet when I moved in so I figured the bathroom would solely belong to me since I was the only guest there and she had her own bathroom as well.

The rules were that when someone would stay over (her adult children or a guest) all I’d have to do is wash down the shower.

She wants a key to her room.

I also asked her if she could set up a key to my room because it doesn’t feel very safe for me to be living with grown men and expect something to not go wrong. She basically just shrugged it off and said that the men she hosts are “very nice and keep to themselves”. I also told her I have a really big problem with people going into my room and touching my things and asked if I could have a key to my room to prevent that as well and she said she’d get me one in the future.

She has literally not put any effort into getting me this key since I’ve been living here for three months.

She got a delivery notification from Amazon.

Eventually, I got a package in the mail and hadn’t seen it for over a week even though amazon had said they shipped it and it already arrived. I checked the mailbox, the front door, around the sides of the house, and on the countertops in case she had just grabbed it and put it somewhere but it wasn’t anywhere at all. I then just went up to my landlord and blatantly asked her if she had seen it and she started acting suspicious and kind of anxious. She asked me if the package was “the small one” and I said I didn’t know because I hadn’t even seen it.

This is weird.

She then said that she might remember where she put it then went into one of the guest bedrooms and took it out of a cabinet and gave it to me. I thought it was really really weird that she’d have that but shrugged it off and asked her to just put packages outside my bedroom door next time. Next time came and I got more packages in the mail a few days after I sent the text. While I was at work I receive a few messages stating that she put the packages on top of my bed.

Her landlord had an odd request.

It was like she was looking for excuses to go through my things and it was kind of ticking me off. Later that day, she saw me in the hall and asked me to try to keep the table lamps off the floor because she doesn’t want them getting broken. I just told her that I keep them on the floor behind something so my cat doesn’t knock them over (honestly, I just keep them tucked away because they take up desk space and I don’t like them) but she doubled down and said that they could get broken if they’re on the floor. I don’t really understand how they could get broken unless you make it a mission to go behind my desk and purposely step on them but I just said okay and left.

The trash is another confusing issue.

Not only are the packages and her going into my room an issue, she’s very flip-floppy about how she wants me to clean the guest bathroom for when guests come over. When it was just her kids, she had me spray down the shower but later got onto me about not taking out the almost empty trash. I’m not even really sure how full the can need to be in order for her to be happy about it because sometimes it’s not full enough to take out and will fill up her dumpster with nothing but other times one or two tissues is “too full” and needs to be taken out. I just wait until she gets mad at me for not taking it out and do it then instead of even trying to make an effort at this point.

She had to clean the bathroom again.

Later, another guest was coming and she asked me to clean the bathroom again. I asked her if she could remove the cleaners she wanted me to use and put them in the bathroom for me. And instead she just told me everything I needed would be underneath the bathroom sink. I just stuck to what I’ve been doing and sprayed down the bathroom and the sink and put most of my things under the sink with the exception of my tooth brush and face moisturizer.

Apparently, she didn’t do it right.

She then saw me in her hallway and asked if I mopped the bathroom floor. I told her I didn’t even know I was supposed to mop. She then rolls her eyes and says, “ugh. I’ll just do it” and ever since has kind of been treating me like I’m incompetent? I really don’t understand why I would have known to mop the bathroom floors when theres dirt and dog waste all over the living room and kitchen floors?

Now, the landlord has more requesets.

Anyways, after she gets back from cleaning the bathroom, she tells me that she moved my toothbrush under the sink because “toothbrushes are just kind of gross.” And the next time I go to get my tooth brush, it has sink dust all over it. She also sent me a long string of texts telling me to wipe down the counters every time I’m done making food for myself and clean out the toaster every time I use it as well as the outside of the air fryer.

She wasn’t even sure how to do the next requested tasks.

I kind of grew up in a pretty unclean house where toasters and air fryers were never really “cleaned out”. I told her to explain to me how she expects me to clean out her toaster because I grew up in a home where we just put it upside down over a trash can and that was it. She then said “it’s fine, I already did it. Just leave a napkin underneath the toaster and unplug all the appliances when you’re done using them” and that was kind of it. I still have no idea how to clean that thing.

She was scared off from using the toaster or air fryer.

With the air fryer, I’ve been cleaning using these reusable liners and running them under the sink after each use so I’m not sure what else she really wants from me in that area. This kinda discouraged me from using the appliances. Why am I going to use these things that have 5 steps for every usage? So after a week or two of not using any of the appliances and solely relying on the microwave, I go to make a sandwich for myself and the counter has crumbs ALL OVER it.

At first I thought I might’ve just been being messy and not cleaning up but it’s literally just her own messes that she’s mistaking for mine.

There are a lot of pets.

And finally, this brings me to her hundreds of untrained pets. She has three french bulldogs, one stray dog she randomly picked up one day, and two cats, one of which is unspayed. She feeds her dogs gourmet meals every morning which takes up an entire load of dishes in the dishwasher that she doesn’t empty until the next day which is then filled up again by another load of dog dishes. It’s nearly impossible for me to use the dishwasher so I’ve resorted to having one spoon, one fork, and one plate that I wash by hand so I don’t have to put away hundreds of dog dishes that I never even used.

Eating canned tuna in this house is tricky.

On that note, one of the main things I eat is tuna sandwiches because tuna is like a dollar per can at the store but her can opener is always in the dish washer because she for some reason believes that everything can only be used once before it needs to be deep cleaned. I guess I could just head to the store and buy my own.. Not only this, but her unspayed cat will not stop jumping on the counter tops and trying to breed with my food while I make it. This cat is also very aggressive so you can’t really just pick it up and remove it from the countertop unless you plan on losing a finger.

The pets sound really annoying.

I usually have to go to my room, get my jacket, and pick her up with that to get her off the counter or out of my room that she LOVES to run and hide in anytime the door opens. This cat now associates my jacket with evil and terror and will attack it anytime she sees it. I’ve told my landlord that the various animals are either going all over her floor or are acting aggressively but she just calls them silly and cute and moves on with her day. I still have no idea where this mysterious mop is so I can’t really clean the mess off the floor myself so these yellow stains litter the floor until the day before a guest comes into the house.

She wants to move out.

As I write this, she’s deep cleaning the baseboards with bleach and a scrubber attached to a rod which she did just last week but hasn’t vacuumed or mopped the floor for over three weeks. I kind of wonder if I might secretly be the messy one for wanting to put my stuff on the counter and not really knowing how to clean the toaster or if cleaning things after every single use is how it works in all people’s houses? I want to move to a different and unshared apartment but it’s 800$ a month where I live which is basically one full paycheck per month (I get paid biweekly).

She’s wonders if she really is messy.

One of my work friends heard about my landlord and is offering to let me stay there for 350$ as well once her ex husband moves out but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be happening any time soon. My other coworker likes to call me “the class pet” because I do so much couch hopping 🥲 Anyways, am I right to hate her as much as I do? Am I the messy one and don’t know it yet?

That sounds like a really frustrating living situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say in the comments.

It’s cheap rent but at a cost.

Another person thinks everything the landlord is doing in unacceptable.

This is good advice.

One person has a theory about the landlord’s behavior.

It’s time to find another place to stay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.