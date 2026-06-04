The Shirk Report – Volume 895 – June 4
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– So happy this is a thing
– Teaching science without the chalk and talk
– Stunning architecture in Rotterdam
– Magical glitter portrait reveal
– Focus, focus, focus
– Meanwhile in the bullpit…
– Largest asparagus spear ever?
– 3D-printed houses are stronger than you think
– Perfect alignment
– I saw a cool cat today
– Doctor encourages kids to dress as superheroes for surgery
– A fortune favorite
– The popular albino turtle
– For the love of Banff National Park
– To see things differently
– This craziness is real
– Coming in hot
– Cutie
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Men claimed an absurd record by driving car the length of Africa
– Dog Badly Burned in House Fire Becomes Therapy Dog for Burn Victims
– Tech’s hottest job: Documentary filmmaker
– The Secret to Winning on Jeopardy
– Scientists Discover Strange New Crystal Formed by Nuclear Blast
– This Seemingly Polite Behavior Is Actually Super Rude
– Organic Ice Cream Recalled for Unexpected Ingredient: Metal
– A Woman’s Gave Her Sister’s Dorm Room a Huge Makeover
– How Chefs Save Money on Fruit at the Grocery Store
– Meet the college student crafting electric guitars from scratch
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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