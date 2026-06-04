June 4, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 895 – June 4

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 895 – June 4

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
So happy this is a thing
Teaching science without the chalk and talk
Stunning architecture in Rotterdam
Magical glitter portrait reveal
Focus, focus, focus
Meanwhile in the bullpit…
Largest asparagus spear ever?
3D-printed houses are stronger than you think
Perfect alignment
I saw a cool cat today
Doctor encourages kids to dress as superheroes for surgery
A fortune favorite
The popular albino turtle
For the love of Banff National Park
To see things differently
This craziness is real
Coming in hot
Cutie
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Men claimed an absurd record by driving car the length of Africa
Dog Badly Burned in House Fire Becomes Therapy Dog for Burn Victims
Tech’s hottest job: Documentary filmmaker
The Secret to Winning on Jeopardy
Scientists Discover Strange New Crystal Formed by Nuclear Blast
This Seemingly Polite Behavior Is Actually Super Rude
Organic Ice Cream Recalled for Unexpected Ingredient: Metal
A Woman’s Gave Her Sister’s Dorm Room a Huge Makeover
How Chefs Save Money on Fruit at the Grocery Store
Meet the college student crafting electric guitars from scratch

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 895 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 895 – June 4

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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