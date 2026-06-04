The Shirk Report – Volume 895 – June 4

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– So happy this is a thing

– Teaching science without the chalk and talk

– Stunning architecture in Rotterdam

– Magical glitter portrait reveal

– Focus, focus, focus

– Meanwhile in the bullpit…

– Largest asparagus spear ever?

– 3D-printed houses are stronger than you think

– Perfect alignment

– I saw a cool cat today

– Doctor encourages kids to dress as superheroes for surgery

– A fortune favorite

– The popular albino turtle

– For the love of Banff National Park

– To see things differently

– This craziness is real

– Coming in hot

– Cutie

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Men claimed an absurd record by driving car the length of Africa

– Dog Badly Burned in House Fire Becomes Therapy Dog for Burn Victims

– Tech’s hottest job: Documentary filmmaker

– The Secret to Winning on Jeopardy

– Scientists Discover Strange New Crystal Formed by Nuclear Blast

– This Seemingly Polite Behavior Is Actually Super Rude

– Organic Ice Cream Recalled for Unexpected Ingredient: Metal

– A Woman’s Gave Her Sister’s Dorm Room a Huge Makeover

– How Chefs Save Money on Fruit at the Grocery Store

– Meet the college student crafting electric guitars from scratch

5 VIDEOS