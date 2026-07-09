The Shirk Report – Volume 900 – July 9

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Summer solstice sunset

– The ref after issuing a yellow card

– Mermaid Parade Day on Coney Island

– How do they do this?

– Coming home (in charcoal and pastels)

– Wood nut

– You can almost smell it

– High-speed road sweeper

– It’s her quinceañera

– How the barbershop cuts time

– Baby dinosaur?

– Meeting your future self

– Little drummer boy

– Animal skeleton found in a Norwegian forest

– Seems perfectly safe

– Found!

– Dad’s just trying to get a workout in

– LED astronaut canvas art

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– The 11 Most Confusing Grammar Rules to Remember

– An underground detector unveils its first findings about mysterious ghost particles

– Justice for I Fritti

– These Baby Names Are At Risk Of Going Extinct

– Is This the End of Affordable Tech?

– Where Do You Stand in the Great Peanut Butter and Mayo Sandwich Debate?

– Why only humans sleepwalk

– World Cup Scams Are Getting Harder to Spot

– Paradise Revisited

– This Famously Pink Planet Is Hiding a Surprising Secret

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND