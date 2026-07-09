July 9, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 900 – July 9

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 900 – July 9

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Summer solstice sunset
The ref after issuing a yellow card
Mermaid Parade Day on Coney Island
How do they do this?
Coming home (in charcoal and pastels)
Wood nut
You can almost smell it
High-speed road sweeper
It’s her quinceañera
How the barbershop cuts time
Baby dinosaur?
Meeting your future self
Little drummer boy
Animal skeleton found in a Norwegian forest
Seems perfectly safe
Found!
Dad’s just trying to get a workout in
LED astronaut canvas art
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The 11 Most Confusing Grammar Rules to Remember
An underground detector unveils its first findings about mysterious ghost particles
Justice for I Fritti
These Baby Names Are At Risk Of Going Extinct
Is This the End of Affordable Tech?
Where Do You Stand in the Great Peanut Butter and Mayo Sandwich Debate?
Why only humans sleepwalk
World Cup Scams Are Getting Harder to Spot
Paradise Revisited
This Famously Pink Planet Is Hiding a Surprising Secret

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 900 Featured Image Final The Shirk Report – Volume 900 – July 9

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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