The Shirk Report – Volume 900 – July 9
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Summer solstice sunset
– The ref after issuing a yellow card
– Mermaid Parade Day on Coney Island
– How do they do this?
– Coming home (in charcoal and pastels)
– Wood nut
– You can almost smell it
– High-speed road sweeper
– It’s her quinceañera
– How the barbershop cuts time
– Baby dinosaur?
– Meeting your future self
– Little drummer boy
– Animal skeleton found in a Norwegian forest
– Seems perfectly safe
– Found!
– Dad’s just trying to get a workout in
– LED astronaut canvas art
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The 11 Most Confusing Grammar Rules to Remember
– An underground detector unveils its first findings about mysterious ghost particles
– Justice for I Fritti
– These Baby Names Are At Risk Of Going Extinct
– Is This the End of Affordable Tech?
– Where Do You Stand in the Great Peanut Butter and Mayo Sandwich Debate?
– Why only humans sleepwalk
– World Cup Scams Are Getting Harder to Spot
– Paradise Revisited
– This Famously Pink Planet Is Hiding a Surprising Secret
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.