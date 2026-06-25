June 25, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 898 – June 25

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 898 – June 25

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
How to shorten a meeting
You can feel the itch from here
Forestry experiment started nearly 50 years ago
Confusion
Reflection of German town hall
Winner of the American Helicopter Society’s Igor I. Sikorsky Prize
Somewhere, three little pigs decided to build a house
Now this is how you clear the curb
Who needs a brain?
Sailors on the stern of a nuclear submarine
Busker the street performer
Plymouth Rock
Brazilian parachutist drops seeds to help reforest the Amazon
A French horn
Will Ferrell on the drum kit
That country road feeling
One perfect synthetic wave
Firecracker cookies
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Pitch perfect: The science behind elite football surfaces
This Story About a Stranger’s Kindness Is a Powerful Lesson for Us All
Students discover long-lost Roman villa under high school gym
The couples using ChatGPT as their therapist
New Study Reveals The ‘Sweet Spot’ Amount Of Sleep For Healthy Aging
Steven Spielberg’s Annus Mirabilis
California Faults Are Under Their Highest Stress in 1,000 Years
The 10 Best (and Worst) Cities for Staycations in 2026
K-pop Fans Are Calling Out Creepy Deepfakes of Idols
What Weird Things Have You Found After Festivals? People Shared Their Stories.

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 898 Featured Image Final The Shirk Report – Volume 898 – June 25

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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