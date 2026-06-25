The Shirk Report – Volume 898 – June 25
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– How to shorten a meeting
– You can feel the itch from here
– Forestry experiment started nearly 50 years ago
– Confusion
– Reflection of German town hall
– Winner of the American Helicopter Society’s Igor I. Sikorsky Prize
– Somewhere, three little pigs decided to build a house
– Now this is how you clear the curb
– Who needs a brain?
– Sailors on the stern of a nuclear submarine
– Busker the street performer
– Plymouth Rock
– Brazilian parachutist drops seeds to help reforest the Amazon
– A French horn
– Will Ferrell on the drum kit
– That country road feeling
– One perfect synthetic wave
– Firecracker cookies
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Pitch perfect: The science behind elite football surfaces
– This Story About a Stranger’s Kindness Is a Powerful Lesson for Us All
– Students discover long-lost Roman villa under high school gym
– The couples using ChatGPT as their therapist
– New Study Reveals The ‘Sweet Spot’ Amount Of Sleep For Healthy Aging
– Steven Spielberg’s Annus Mirabilis
– California Faults Are Under Their Highest Stress in 1,000 Years
– The 10 Best (and Worst) Cities for Staycations in 2026
– K-pop Fans Are Calling Out Creepy Deepfakes of Idols
– What Weird Things Have You Found After Festivals? People Shared Their Stories.
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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