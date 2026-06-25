The Shirk Report – Volume 898 – June 25

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– How to shorten a meeting

– You can feel the itch from here

– Forestry experiment started nearly 50 years ago

– Confusion

– Reflection of German town hall

– Winner of the American Helicopter Society’s Igor I. Sikorsky Prize

– Somewhere, three little pigs decided to build a house

– Now this is how you clear the curb

– Who needs a brain?

– Sailors on the stern of a nuclear submarine

– Busker the street performer

– Plymouth Rock

– Brazilian parachutist drops seeds to help reforest the Amazon

– A French horn

– Will Ferrell on the drum kit

– That country road feeling

– One perfect synthetic wave

– Firecracker cookies

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Pitch perfect: The science behind elite football surfaces

– This Story About a Stranger’s Kindness Is a Powerful Lesson for Us All

– Students discover long-lost Roman villa under high school gym

– The couples using ChatGPT as their therapist

– New Study Reveals The ‘Sweet Spot’ Amount Of Sleep For Healthy Aging

– Steven Spielberg’s Annus Mirabilis

– California Faults Are Under Their Highest Stress in 1,000 Years

– The 10 Best (and Worst) Cities for Staycations in 2026

– K-pop Fans Are Calling Out Creepy Deepfakes of Idols

– What Weird Things Have You Found After Festivals? People Shared Their Stories.

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND