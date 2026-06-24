Their Landlord Refused to Fix Anything in Their Rental — So They Left It in the Same Disrepair When They Moved Out

Imagine renting a house from a landlord who refuses to fix things when they break. Would you fix them yourself or move out?

In this story, one family was in this situation, and they had no choice but to fix the repairs themselves. But when they were finally ready to move out, they got their revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Cheap Landlord Pays Hefty Price About 5 years ago my family rented an old house from the 50s. The plumbing wasn’t great, and everything seemed to be breaking down and needed replacing. Our annoying landlord was incredibly cheap, and refused to pay for anything.

One problem was pretty expensive to fix.

The fridge she gave us broke down, and everything in it spoiled. We lost a few hundred dollars worth of food and needed a new fridge. Landlord wouldn’t pay for a new fridge or for the loss of food. So for about a week we had to use a cooler and start using our old barely working beer fridge until we purchased a new one. Fridges are not cheap, mind you.

But there were many more problems.

This basically goes on the entire time we’re there. Air conditioning breaks down, we pay for it. Water heater needs replacing, we pay for it. Hell, at one point we had an ant problem from the owner just taking poor care of the place previously. We also happened to have a skunk living on the property and being a big nuisance with our dogs.

It had to be such a relief to decide to move out.

Eventually we were getting ready to move out and purchase a new home, and the landlord decided to jack up our rent thinking we would sign a lease for another year. At this point we had basically upgraded the house for our landlord. There were still some things that needed repair, but we decided enough was enough and let it go to hell since we wouldn’t be there long anyway.

They did not give her advance notice that they were moving.

She didn’t realize we were leaving until the very end. We basically told her we wouldn’t pay for damages that she should’ve been paying for before we left. We let the house get into bad shape. We stopped caring for the lawn, let the ants fester once more, and got the heck out.

I bet she had to fix a lot of things before someone else was willing to move in.

I remember she was pretty upset with us, claiming she had no right to pay for repairing her own house, but there wasn’t anything she could do. I still feel gratification whenever I think back to that petty revenge. She got what she deserved and ended up spending thousands just to get it back into tip top shape so she could screw another family over.

I’m so glad that family finally got out of that awful apartment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I hope so too!

Why leave one?

The landlord’s logic was illogical.

Another person calls the landlord an idiot.

Raising rent is obviously not the way to convince tenants to stay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.