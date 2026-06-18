They Politely Asked Their Neighbor to Turn Down the Bass. Two Months Later, Their Whole House is Still Vibrating

Living in an apartment building has some advantages as well as disadvantages. For many people, being able to hear the neighbors is one of the big downsides, but as long as everyone is reasonable, it is not the end of the world.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbors regularly listened to loud music late into the night, keeping you up?

That is what was happening to the person in this story, so they tried to handle it maturely. First, they talked to the neighbor multiple times, but the neighbor wouldn’t keep the music down. Then they escalated the issue to the property manager, but they haven’t put a stop to it either. They even called the police, who took the report but haven’t stopped it yet.

Now they are trying to figure out what the next move should be. Personally, I think they need to keep notifying the property manager and the police every time it happens. Keep the paper trail growing until something changes.

Neighbors subwoofers vibrates ceiling from 9pm-11:30pm On going issue for past 2 months.

Playing music that loudly is very inconsiderate.

Tried talking to him directly two times, then I had to start writing formal compaints to property manager. (Live in a large apartment building in suburban town) In the second month I had to call the non-emergency number so the police can try to get him to turn it down. He didnt answer the door.

The property manager really should be stopping this.

Told property manager and they told me to email them all my recordings. Not sure if anything was done because a week later it started again. Wrote a more formal letter in the email chain saying I will be taking further action if the issue isnt resolved in a week.

Yes, I would let the property manager know again. Keep that paper trail growing.

Today it started again at 9pm into 12am. Called non emergency and this officer gave me a case number they will file in a few days. Should I let the property manager know in the morning that I called the non emergency number again?

Why did he give a deadline? He should want it to stop immediately.

Or just wait until after the deadline I asked them to fix the issue before saying anything to them again?

Are the other neighbors in the building complaining too? Why is he giving deadlines when the person should turn the music down immediately? Honestly, I think this guy is not being aggressive enough.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Make them feel your pain.

Knowing all the legal ordinances is important.

This is a good suggestion. It might not work, but it can’t hurt.

Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire.

I agree. Document everything.

When dealing with a bad neighbor like this, you really have to be consistent and document everything. Continue to notify the police and the property manager every time it happens, and don’t forget to make a recording of the events.

With enough proof, it may be possible to sue the landlord about this. Apartment managers have to provide you with reasonable living conditions, and that includes a quiet area to sleep at night, which they are failing to provide.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.