They Were Best Friends With Their Neighbors—Until Winter Hit and Cameras Caught Them Raiding the Property for Firewood

Fewer things can make good neighbors turn on each other more than inclement weather. Whether it’s snow, ice or just plain freezing temperatures- the stakes really turn into every man for himself.

What would you do if you caught your neighbors stealing power from you during a desperate time? One guy recently shared a wild example of this recently with Reddit. Here’s what he said.

Neighbour keeps stealing power

I live in Canada, and during the winters it gets cold enough that we have to plug in our vehicles when not in use.

Well, in the back alley where we park the truck, I’ve caught an extension cord being run from our extension cord, straight into the neighbor’s yard.

Oh yikes, that’s extremely shady.

The first time, they even unplugged our truck so they could use the cord.

We just unplugged their cord and tossed it back into their yard, hoping that they would get the hint.

That’s a pretty big hint not to get.

But this morning their extension cord was plugged in AGAIN.

I’m unsure what to do in this situation.

Do I call the police? Would they care?

All signs would point to probably not.

I can’t NOT have the cord back there, as the truck has to be plugged in.

What should I do?

This seems like it’s going to get pretty awkward pretty fast.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s see if the Reddit comments could offer anything of use.

The comments section didn’t mince words on this one.



And the suggestions became increasingly wild.



Though some practicality was found.



One person walked through logistics.



And someone else shared a wider perspective.



This is a power struggle of the most literal sort.