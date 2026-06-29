“What Is He Doing Up There?”: A Woman’s Endless Battle With a Neighbor’s Loud, Mystery Noises

Imagine living in a condo where there’s another unit directly above you. What would you do if you kept hearing weird and annoying thudding sounds coming from your upstairs neighbor’s condo? Would you knock on his door and ask him about it, contact the HOA or try to ignore it?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she contacted the HOA who told her to talk to the neighbor about it. She doesn’t want to do that, but she’s not sure what else she can do.

She sounds pretty frustrated by these mysterious thudding sounds. Honestly, I would be too!

Keep reading for all the details.

HOA Won’t Help Upstairs neighbor at a condo was making thuds. Sometimes like last weekend and a year ago, the thuds are like on steroids. They caused my light fixture cover to fall down it was so bad. Most days, it’s a random thud here and there throughout the day. At night there are softer thuds that happen constantly, a few times a minute. I messaged my HOA, essentially begging them to at least give my upstairs neighbor a notice. I just want it to stop.

She does not want to take the HOA’s advice.

It took them a week, but I got a reply saying the property manager that I will “want to” go up and knock on their door first before any violations can be issued. I explained in my first email that this is exactly what I do NOT want to do. I told them I am a single female. This is clearly a man. These days, you can’t be too careful. I don’t know them and I don’t know how they would react to any sort of feedback of how they live their personal life. I do not even know what causes these thuds. Is it a disability, are they exercising?

She has considered a couple options.

I am wondering what to do next. Should I involve my local law enforcement to knock on their door for me? Or should I wait and see if it gets really bad again to go that route. Like the “thuds on steroids” where they are near-constant, sounds like they are running and jumping. Should I leave a note at their door?

She doesn’t know what to do.

Either option, I worry about them retaliating. Whether it’s taking the thuds to a next level, turning some complaint on me, coming down to knock on my door? Or should I “suck it up” and hope it gets better. Hope they move or stop doing whatever this is. I am at my wit’s end.

She doesn’t want to move.

I bought this place a year ago. I hate moving and obviously since I am a homeowner in a horrible buyer’s climate, I can’t just sell and find something within my budget. I intend on staying here for years and years.

It would be nice if the HOA were more helpful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

But she hasn’t.

This person agrees with her that the management should deal with the neighbor, not her.

Another person is pretty sure the upstairs neighbor is lifting weights.

That sounds like a really annoying situation. It’s too bad the HOA won’t help her. I wonder if she has a male friend or relative who could talk to the neighbor on her behalf. Then she could tell the HOA she tried.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.