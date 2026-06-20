Wife Frustrated After Years of Reminding Husband to Transfer His Professional License With No Action Taken

Some tasks can sit on a to-do list for a while and not cause harm. But others have the potential to uproot your life if ignored for too long.

This woman has spent the last three years reminding her husband to transfer his professional license after they moved to a new state.

Unfortunately, he still hasn’t done it.

Since his job depends on that license, she worries that one discovery could put their property and financial future at risk.

But now she’s wondering if she’s nagging him or simply pointing out a problem he refuses to address.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA: Husband won’t get licensed My husband (M 50’s) and I (F 50’s) have been married 30 years and changed states 4 years ago because he changed jobs. e is a licensed professional. He has not re-licensed in the new state. His license is still valid in the previous state. He has ADHD and this is just beyond him to do. It does not matter to him that if his work finds out he could risk his job. We have made an investment in the place we live which is a multi unit building that needs a lot of improvements, we would lose everything if he lost his job. We make money off the rentals of this place but we also put money in, which is reasonable because we live here too.

The task has just been sitting on their mutual to-do list.

Well, for the last 3 years, I have been nagging him about this. We have a chalkboard by our bed that has our to-dos on it and every day we go over it and this task has been on the board for 3 years. This is not a task I can do for him. He gets angry with me because “I am always riding him about something”. This task is serious and could leave us homeless if he loses his job, and 9 days out of ten I don’t mention it (other than going over the task list). AITA?

Wow! Talk about procrastination! That’s extreme.

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Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person thinks it’s quite the opposite.

The whole thing is unproductive for this reader.

This would not be good.

According to this comment, it’s not nagging at all.

This woman isn’t nagging her husband about a minor chore that can wait until next weekend.

Instead, she’s worried about something that could affect his job and, by extension, their entire household.

And, let’s be real. Three years is more than enough time to handle a licensing issue, even for someone with ADHD.

If he doesn’t want to hear about it anymore, then the simplest solution is to finally take care of it.

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