Wife Spends Her Mornings Cooking Breakfast To Help Her Firefighter Husband Get Going, But Tells Him To Make His Own Food After One Criticism Too Many

It’s easy to take the little things for granted when someone does them every day.
This woman spends many mornings cooking breakfast for her husband and helping him start his day.
After all, he’s a firefighter with an unusual schedule, and she knows getting him up and moving isn’t always easy.
Unfortunately, her husband doesn’t seem nearly as impressed as most people would be. Instead of appreciating the effort, he often finds something to criticize.
Normally she takes it in stride and moves on. But that’s getting harder and harder, especially after his most recent comment.
Read on to see what she’s been dealing with.
AITAH for not cooking my husband breakfast anymore?
75% of the time, I have to wake him up with breakfast. Otherwise, he sleeps half the day. He’s a firefighter, so he has weird hours to begin with.
It’s the only way to get him out of bed and moving. Instead of being grateful and thankful for not having to be an adult for the first 45 minutes of the day like the rest of us, he criticizes whatever I make if it’s not PERFECT, and I mean PERFECT.
So after this morning’s comment of, “The eggs are dry. Why do you overcook your eggs?” I just had enough.
She’s just so fed up with all of it.
I don’t have anyone cooking for me or waking me up with princess treatment, so I said, “You can cook your breakfast from now on. You’re acting like a spoiled brat.”
He says he’s allowed to have an opinion if he’s being served “dog ****.”
He didn’t eat the eggs, took one bite of the homemade apple turnover, threw it all away, and microwaved a Jimmy Dean biscuit. Mind you, I’m an excellent cook. Legitimately. Yesterday’s breakfast was sausage, eggs, and Bananas Foster homemade buttermilk pancakes (even the buttermilk AND butter were homemade). I’m so fed up.
AITA?
Yikes! There’s no wonder she’s tired of dealing with that.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.
Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about her husband’s attitude.
This woman had an ex say something along those lines.
Here’s someone who doesn’t think she should cook.
Yet another person who would refuse to cook for him.
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It sounds like he might be.
Yikes. Her husband sounds terrible!
This woman gets out of bed and makes him breakfast because she cares about him, and he responds by picking apart the meal and calling it names.
Sure, nobody expects him to pretend every meal is perfect. However, most adults know how to show a little gratitude when someone goes out of their way to do something nice for them.
She absolutely needs to stop cooking for him. And he’ll probably start missing those breakfasts a lot sooner than he thinks.
More importantly, she shouldn’t put up with someone treating her this way when she’s only trying to help.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Wife Spends Her Mornings Cooking Breakfast To Help Her Firefighter Husband Get Going, But Tells Him To Make His Own Food After One Criticism Too Many
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
It’s easy to take the little things for granted when someone does them every day.
This woman spends many mornings cooking breakfast for her husband and helping him start his day.
After all, he’s a firefighter with an unusual schedule, and she knows getting him up and moving isn’t always easy.
Unfortunately, her husband doesn’t seem nearly as impressed as most people would be. Instead of appreciating the effort, he often finds something to criticize.
Normally she takes it in stride and moves on. But that’s getting harder and harder, especially after his most recent comment.
Read on to see what she’s been dealing with.
She’s just so fed up with all of it.
Yikes! There’s no wonder she’s tired of dealing with that.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.
Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about her husband’s attitude.
This woman had an ex say something along those lines.
Here’s someone who doesn’t think she should cook.
Yet another person who would refuse to cook for him.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
It sounds like he might be.
Yikes. Her husband sounds terrible!
This woman gets out of bed and makes him breakfast because she cares about him, and he responds by picking apart the meal and calling it names.
Sure, nobody expects him to pretend every meal is perfect. However, most adults know how to show a little gratitude when someone goes out of their way to do something nice for them.
She absolutely needs to stop cooking for him. And he’ll probably start missing those breakfasts a lot sooner than he thinks.
More importantly, she shouldn’t put up with someone treating her this way when she’s only trying to help.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · aita, breakfast, cooking, firefighter, husband and wife, picture, reddit, relationship drama, rude comments, rude husband, top
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