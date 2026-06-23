Woman Demands Answers About Weird Tapping Noise Upstairs, and the Neighbor’s Secret Explodes

Imagine moving into an apartment, and you start hearing a strange tapping sound coming from the apartment above you. Would you ignore it, obsess about it or ask the neighbor about the sound?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she becomes pretty obsessed with figuring out what is causing the sound.

Let’s read all about it.

My upstairs neighbor has been doing something to my ceiling for six weeks and i finally found out what it was. This is equal parts revenge and relief so i’m putting it here. I moved into my apartment about a year ago and starting roughly six weeks after i moved in, i began hearing this sound from the unit above me. Not footsteps, not furniture dragging, not the usual stuff. This was a very specific intermittent tapping, almost rhythmic, usually in the evenings around 8 or 9pm. Sometimes it would go for twenty minutes, stop for a bit, then start again.

OP really wanted to know what the noise was.

I became genuinely fixated on figuring out what it was. My first theory was some kind of exercise equipment. Then i thought maybe a rocking chair on a hard floor. Then i convinced myself it was a dripping pipe inside the ceiling somehow.

She even checked on the neighbor.

I knocked on my neighbor’s door twice to ask if everything was okay and both times a very pleasant older woman named Margit answered and said yes of course and looked at me like i was slightly unwell. The tapping continued. I mentioned it to my building super and he shrugged. I started keeping notes with timestamps like an unwell person.

She finally asked the neighbor about the noise.

Last week i ran into Margit in the mailroom and she asked if i was settling in alright. And i finally just said, very politely, that i’d been hearing a tapping sound in the evenings and was trying to figure out the source. She looked delighted. She said “oh that’s my loom, i’m weaving, i do it every evening after dinner.”

She apologized.

She’s been weaving on a floor loom for six weeks and i have been constructing increasingly elaborate theories about her ceiling activities. She showed me a scarf she finished last month. It was beautiful. I apologized for knocking twice. And she said she hadn’t minded at all. I have no revenge, only resolution.

That actually ended up being a really sweet story. I’m glad the neighbor wasn’t offended but actually happy to share what was causing the noise.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It really was!

This person also liked the story.

Someone who lives in a condo weighs in.

Another person shares their thoughts.

This person laughed out loud.

This was an unexpectedly sweet story!