A Woman’s AC, WiFi, and Security Cameras Suddenly Went Dark—Then She Caught Her Neighbors Creeping Near Her Walls

Neighbors can sometimes cause more problems than expected.

In this story, a woman believed her neighbors were interfering with her AC unit and WiFi connection.

She noticed her internet and cameras would also go out whenever they were near her house.

So now, she’s blaming them for all the strange things happening in her home.

Would you have the same thoughts as her? Check out the full details below…

Neighbors keeps disconnecting cameras from WiFi/blocking devices from WiFi… I know it is them. Whenever they go outside, that is when it happens. I have seen them between our houses where my AC unit is located.

This woman noticed that strange things started happening when they moved in.

The AC technician told me they emptied refrigerant from my AC. He said that is why it stopped working and it is the only way it could have happened. He explained this is because it is a brand new home. It is very strange since they have moved in.

Her wi-fi and camera would suddenly turn off, and she thinks it’s the neighbor’s fault.

When they are in their house, my WiFi immediately goes out. When they are outside between my house, it also goes out. My cameras no longer work when they are home. Can anyone please tell me how to hide my WiFi network?

While it’s easier to point fingers, it’s also worth considering that technology isn’t perfect, and it can sometimes break down without proper explanation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

What do you think? Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Here are some useful suggestions,

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and simple.

Even toxic neighbors sometimes deserve the benefit of the doubt.