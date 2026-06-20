Woman Plans Solo Travel With Toddler, Then Faces Unexpected Breakdown in Husband’s Agreement

Dropping off and picking up your loved one at the airport is considered by many to be the utmost act of service. However, not everyone speaks the same love language…

What would you do if your spouse faltered on their promise to pick you and your child up from the airport after a grueling trip? One woman recently vented about her husband’s shortcoming with this on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for assuming my husband would pick up/drop off me + 2yo at the airport?

AITA? My 2yo and I are flying without dad for the first time and I expected my husband would provide us a pick up and drop off from the airport.

Flight times are limited in and out of our small airport which means coordinating the best times for the 2yo to nap/sleep is a challenge.

Coordinating this for anyone of any age is a challenge.

Our arrival time falls 1+ hours after an important soccer cup game he had planned to watch with a friend.

Of course we discussed the trip and transportation, but he didn’t realize the arrival time conflicted with his game.

When he checked the family calendar and saw the conflict, he asked if he could leave a car at the airport for me instead of picking up.

Yikes…with a two-year-old in tow?

I am shocked at the lack of consideration for my son/me but willingness to put in the effort to drop off a car.

For those without kids – That means arriving at 11pm I’ll need to schlep the stroller, luggage, sleeping baby, locate the car and then drive 45mins home.

Even those without kids should be able to piece this together.

A reminder that the game will have ended an hour ahead of us landing.

I guess in my world view airport transportation is a basic form of familial care, especially with littles involved after a 4 day break from parenting.

This is a Golden Rule in most family dynamics.

Assuming is never good, but I did not respond well to his suggestion and am turning to this community.

AITA for being upset by this?

Something was delayed here but it certainly wasn’t the flight.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s see how the good people of Reddit weighed in here.

The comments section was positively flabbergasted.



Some people immediately put down anyone who disagreed.



One person noted that the timeline didn’t line up.



Another issued a word of warning.



Ultimately, the husband’s intentions were duly exposed.



She deserves first-class treatment over whatever this is.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.