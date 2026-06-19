Woman Says Grueling Workweek Left Her Drained, but Dinner at Husband’s Favorite Restaurant Made Things Worse

Going out to dinner is supposed to be romantic, relaxing, fun. But if you’re socially drained, you probably just want to stay home.

Well, a woman found herself at a hibachi dinner after a long week. She had spent days dealing with meetings, phone calls, and the fear that she might lose her job over a problem she didn’t even create. By the time Friday arrived, all she wanted was a quiet evening at home.

But her husband had plans and wouldn’t budge; he convinced her to join him at his favorite hibachi restaurant, assuring her that all she needed to do was sit and eat.

Yeah, that’s not what happened at all.

Read the full story below.

AITA for ruining a hibachi dinner? I (52F) and my husband (49M) have been together for over 20 years. He has been out of work, but I make enough to keep us going. Last week was rough for me at work; I was initially blamed for something my predecessor did. It got straightened out, but there were a lot of meetings, calls, and emails, and I was scared I could lose this job. So Friday night, I just wanted a quiet night at home. My husband wanted to go to his favorite hibachi place. We don’t go out to eat much anymore, but I was so tired.

She simply didn’t want to go out, but he did.

He kept pressing, saying, “all you have to do is sit there and eat.” So I said okay. The hibachi place was loud and crowded, but being just the two of us, we didn’t wait long and were seated with a boisterous group of 6. The chef came out; as he started cooking, he looked at me and asked if I was okay. I nodded and said, “yes, I’m fine, thank you.” He nodded and started bantering with the group of 6.

It was a lot and after a long day.

A few minutes later, the chef again asked if I was okay. I assured him, “yep, I’m good.” He then said, “you don’t look like you feel good.” I’ve been told that I have a resting-***** face, so I tried to smile and said again that I was fine. When the chef turned back to the group of 6, he grinned and then looked at me yet again, and this time said, “are you mad?” I was taken aback and said, “nope.”

Maybe it would be funny any other day.

He mugged at the group of 6, and then to me he said in a comic voice, “are you suuuuure you’re not mad… are you mad at meeeee?” The group of 6 chuckled. One of the women in the group of 6 then said, “oh, don’t worry about her, she’s just…” Here is where I may be the *******, because I didn’t hear what she actually said after that. There was a burst of noise that, for me, drowned her out. All I know is that after she finished her sentence, the chef and the group had a hearty laugh while looking at me. I was feeling so beat-up from the week, I was mortified to feel myself turning red and tearing up.

Her husband didn’t get it.

So I told my husband to box up my food, because I’d be waiting in the car for him. I was getting out of my chair when my husband hissed at me to sit down and stop making a scene. I said, “I’m not going to sit here and be made fun of.” My husband said, “Nobody’s making fun of you! Just eat your dinner.” I ended up sitting through the rest of the meal in the restaurant. The mood at the table turned very sedate. Communication became hushed voices and gestures.

She felt bad.

Nobody hung around long after the food was distributed, and pretty much everyone, myself included, just put everything in to-go boxes and left. In the car, my husband complained I’d ruined dinner. I asked him what the woman said about me after the “don’t worry about her, she’s just…” and my husband would only say, “it was nothing” and “it wasn’t anything to get mad about.” I kept after him to tell me exactly what she said, and he finally admitted that he hadn’t heard her either, but it didn’t matter. It wasn’t worth me ruining dinner for the whole table. AITA?

I think everyone has days like this. Her husband was unsupportive and just not in tune with her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their opinion.

Not cool.

Another reader chimes in.

Not a good look, indeed.

Sometimes, a situation will happen that is so awkward that it shifts the mood of the entire room.

From her perspective, she was already drained from her long day when the chef decided to be “cute” and tease her with jokes she simply didn’t find funny at all. They simply picked the wrong day to do that, after all, she wouldn’t even be there if it weren’t for her husband.

She felt humiliated and wanted to leave to avoid attention rather than sit through the rest of the meal. It’s totally understandable. Not everyone is in the mood to be the funny person who joins the joke.

It’s not easy being an introvert or being tired or sad in public.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.