Woman Unsure Whether to Use Her Reserved Parking Spot Because It’s Still Marked as Handicap Accessible

Imagine moving into an apartment in a building where the parking is not assigned. You simply park in whatever spot is available. What would you do if there was a reserved parking spot for your unit and only your unit but it was marked as a handicapped spot since the previous tenant was in a wheelchair? Would you park there even if you weren’t disabled?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she has been parking in this reserved spot for over a year. Then a new neighbor moved in who may or may not be disabled, and she started parking there.

The two neighbors got into an argument about whether or not it’s okay to park in this spot if you’re not disabled, and now the current tenant is wondering if she really should park somewhere else.

Keep reading for the whole story and to decide whose side you’re on.

AITA for Parking in a Handicap Spot That Technically Does Not Belong to Me? I (32F) live in an apartment building and have been living in my unit for well over a year. Even though this apartment complex is very large, we don’t have assigned parking. We basically just park outside of our building in whatever space is available, except for me and my upstairs neighbors. They usually park beside me as I park in the handicap spot. For context, when I first moved into this unit, it was the only apartment in the entire complex with hardwood floors. That’s because the elderly lady who used to live here, whom I assume has passed on, was wheelchair bound and she asked for the carpet to be taken up. Outside in the parking lot, there is a handicap spot with a sign underneath that says “Reserved for 100.” Well, she’s no longer here and since I now live in 100, I park in the space everyday.

But someone else started parking in the spot.

A few weeks ago, a woman moved into the building next to me and I noticed that she started parking in the spot. When I walked up to the car, even though the spot is reserved for Unit 100, I saw that she had a handicap sticker in her window so I didn’t say anything. I am not physically disabled so it wasn’t that big of a deal to me. Then I noticed that she started parking in the space more frequently but in these instances, there were no handicap signs. She was just parking there just to be parking there, even though there is a handicap spot in front of her building, as well.

The other lady doesn’t think OP should be parking in this parking spot.

I work from home so I usually don’t move my car unless I have to go to the store, so when I see that my spot is available, I take it and go on about my day. The lady saw me coming in today and she was angry that I was parking in the spot. I told her that the spot was reserved for Unit 100 and she countered by saying only if I was physically disabled. I told her that she has a handicap spot to park in in front of her own building and also pointed out that she has been parking in these spaces for weeks with no visible handicap sticker or even a license plate indicating that she needs it.

The lady literally followed OP to her door!

She then started doubting that I even lived in my building and threatened to call the building manager, even though they all know me by name and know that I park here. She followed me to my unit because she thought I was lying. When I put my key in the lock and turned it and walked in, I swear I thought her face was going to fall off.

OP feels conflicted about whether or not it’s okay to park in this parking spot.

I’ve been thinking about this heavily since it happened. I think I might slightly be the AH because even though I’m not disabled, I am parking in the spot reserved for people who are. But then again, the spot is reserved for my unit and the other woman does have her own handicap spot to park in in front of her building. I think we might both be the AH’s tbh. AITA?

What does building management say? Is the parking spot reserved for unit 100 or is it only handicapped parking? That’s the real question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls OP a hypocrite.

Another person thinks it’s wrong to park in that spot.

This person agrees that OP shouldn’t be parking there.

But this person thinks both neighbors are parking in the wrong spot.

I really think this is a question for building management. While I agree that nobody should park in a handicapped parking spot if they’re not actually disabled, the spot is reserved for OP’s unit. I think building management should eliminate the confusion by either removing the handicapped label or removing the signage that says it’s reserved for one specific unit.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.