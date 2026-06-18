Woman Waits Near Home During Showings, Then Notices Neighbors Taking Photos of Her

When you are trying to sell your house, it is common to have to leave the home for a little bit while potential buyers take a tour of it. Since you only need to be gone for 10-20 minutes, it makes sense to just jump in the car and park down the road, so you can see when the buyers leave and you can go home.

What would you do if, while parked down the road, someone drove up to you and started taking pictures of you and your kids, and when you asked them what they wanted, they started getting very rude with you?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and the people said that she was acting suspiciously, even though she explained who she was and what she was doing. To make it even worse, these people lived several houses away, so she wasn’t even parked close to them.

Personally, I think both parties may have overreacted a little bit. It isn’t bad to keep an eye on your neighborhood, but you also shouldn’t immediately get aggressive with people like this. Read through the full story below and see how you think it was handled.

Neighbor harassing me while trying to sell my home So to preface this, I’m a 30 something year old woman with an 11 year old, and a 7 month old baby.

Selling your home can be inconvenient, but it is just something you deal with.

My house is for sale and I’m having showings almost every day this week, so I pack up my kids and 2 dogs and drive around the corner like 100 feet from my house so I can juuust see my house. We can’t be present at showings, which includes being in the driveway or directly outside the house, but I need to be able to see when they leave so I can go back home.

She is obviously harmless.

So there I sit, broad daylight, ever so menacingly with my windows open, music on and car idling. Tops maybe 20 minutes each time, usually more like 10. I’m nowhere near anyones driveway, and in front of a big open patch of empty yard. I’ve lived here 20 years, and know all the neighbors whos houses I’m closest to. They all know its me and never bother me, obviously.

What is going on here?

So, today I’m there again, and after sitting for not even a minute this car with two old people pulls up in front of me, essentially blocking the road, and pulls out the karen favorite iphone to take a picture of me. I ask her if she needs something, but she keeps taking pictures. I pull closer to her car, and ask again, what her problem is.

Who are these people? If they do live there, I can see why they would be concerned.

They call ME a karen immediately for getting mad they were taking photos of me and my children, and go on a rant about how DARE I sit in the road in front of their house every day for the past 6 days. So now i’m just straight up confused because like I said, I know the neighbors and the person who’s house I was even remotely closest to. It wasn’t them. After telling them the totally reasonable reason why I’m sitting there, they keep going off on me.

Well, keeping an eye on your neighborhood is a good thing, even if they didn’t handle it properly.

When they finally give up and realize I’m not doing anything wrong, they drive away to their house I was apparently in front of.. 3 houses down lol. A good half acre yard each, so i’m nowhere near their house. Just nosey karen neighbors looking to complain about something.

I do agree with this. Talking to people first is usually the best approach.

Why are people like this? What ever happened to noticing something and, I dont know… inquiring like a normal person? Like just walk past my car like all the people who walk the roads of the neighborhood do and.. ask?

This would definitely be annoying, but she shouldn’t let it bother her.

I can understand maybe if I was acting suspiciously or was a seemingly creepy individual, not like that makes it any better, but thats sort of how boomers think. But no, just a young mom with a family suv hanging out and not bothering anybody. Just for clarification- its a suburb, no HOA, not a private community, and I sit there with my windows wide open so if they wanted to ask they definitely could have. Just such an aggressive approach and now i’m annoyed and stressed on top of the stress of all these last minute home showings.

These neighbors definitely handled the situation poorly, but I wouldn’t get too upset about it. Now that they know that this lady is no threat, they will hopefully leave her alone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

There is no reason to get the police involved.

Some people love monitoring their neighborhood.

This would be funny. It isn’t a good idea, but definitely funny.

The neighbors really did start the conversation on the wrong foot.

This would be af unny response.

Some people just like to get up into everyone else’s business. There is a fine line between being a concerned neighbor and being nosy and rude, and it does seem like these people crossed it.

I don’t think the lady in the car handled it as well as she could have, but at the end of the day, she has every right to park there. Hopefully, nothing else comes of this unfortunate situation.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.