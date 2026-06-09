Woman’s First-Home Celebration Ruined by Neighbor Constantly Screaming About Hot Tub Noise

Owning a home should come with the freedom to enjoy it.

In this story, a woman bought her first house and occasionally brings friends over for dinner and quick get-togethers.

However, she quickly ran into problems with a neighbor who complained about the normal level of noise.

Even simple things like using the hot tub or talking outside to other people will cause the neighbor to lose it.

She thinks she’s not violating any rules, but her neighbor thinks otherwise.

Read the full story below to find out more.

How do I handle my rude elderly neighbor with unrealistic noise expectations? We bought our first house this summer. My neighbors are all old for the most part. It is no biggie most of the time. However, my one neighbor literally goes to bed at like 7 p.m. If we use our hot tub after they go to bed, they complain. They say they can hear us open and close our hot tub. They also complain they can hear us talking. We are not having a party. It is just a couple speaking at a normal volume in our hot tub. He will open his window and yell at us.

This woman had some friends over for dinner.

Tonight, I had some friends over to see the house for the first time. At 8:30 p.m. after dinner, I showed them the backyard. We were maybe outside for three minutes. Six adults were just standing in the yard. We were talking about how nice the landscaping is. We were saying that we can see the stars.

Her neighbor once again shouted at her.

The neighbor once again opened his window and started screaming at us to be quiet. Sir, it is 8:30 p.m. on a Friday night. We have an outdoor fire pit. Last summer, he would yell at us for using it. It was still daylight at 8 p.m. I have really had it with this guy. I fear that by complying with his screaming, I have set a precedent.

Now, she’s confused as to how to deal with this neighbor.

City law says I can make reasonable noise before 10 p.m. I do not think I am being unreasonable. I would like to enjoy my hot tub. I would like to have friends over at the home I own. There is no HOA. How do I handle my rude elderly neighbor with unrealistic noise expectations?

Enjoying your home with friends is part of the perks of having a private home, obviously.

However, if you have a difficult neighbor such as this one, how can you appreciate your living space, your hot tub, and even your backyard?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Entitled neighbors can really tick me off. How about you? Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

Here’s a petty solution…

This user offers another suggestion.

It’s his problem, not yours, says this one.

Another person chimes in.

Lol. And the best answer goes to…

Some people can’t accept that reasonable noise is part of everyday life.