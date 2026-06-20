Working Vacation Nightmare: Nanny Accused of ‘Betrayal’ After Defending Her Agreed-Upon Day Off

Working as a nanny can come with some great benefits, including going on a vacation with the family sometimes, even if it is a working vacation.

What would you do if you were going on vacation with a neighbor who you nanny for, with the understanding that you would get a couple days off to enjoy the island, but then they got upset with you when you took one of those days off for yourself?

That is what happened to the young nanny in this story, so she defended herself when other neighbors asked about it, and now the family she nannies for says she betrayed them.

AITA for getting my neighbor and client banned by all the local babysitters after they tried to renege on a deal? Over the holidays I (F17) got a chance to go to the Caribbean with my neighbors as their nanny.

What a wonderful opportunity.

My parents weren’t thrilled but it was after Christmas so they let me go. The deal was pretty simple. It was ten days at an all inclusive resort. I would share a room with the kids and take care of them for seven days and nights. In return I got $500 and three days to myself. The rooms were adjoining. I think that’s the right word. A door joined them.

It is always smart to get things in writing.

My parents insisted I get everything in writing so there were no mistakes. Basically we agreed that I would work two days and take one day off. Over and over. No problem I thought and I checked out the included activities and any excursions I might like.

This sounds like a lot of fun.

On my third day off I had planned to go scuba diving. I got up early and went on my excursion. When I got back the parents were mad that I had left without warning. I reminded them that we had a deal and they said that they had met another couple there and were going golfing and that I screwed up their plans.

There is no way she would have known that.

I don’t know why they made plans on one of my free days. They were upset all the way home. When we got back they posted about how irresponsible I was.

At least another family stood up for her.

One of the other families called me to get my side of the story. I sent them a picture of the deal we agreed on. They said they knew I wouldn’t do what I was being accused of. Then they started commenting on the posts by my neighbors. My parents did this also. But I think everyone thought they were just protecting me.

Wow, this is turning into a big deal.

So now it’s a big deal and everyone knows that they tried to change our deal without talking to me. Some of the other babysitters, or their parents, are now saying that they won’t babysit for my neighbors any more.

Communication is so important on things like this.

I feel bad about it because they paid a lot for my vacation. And if they had asked I probably would have switched my excursion to the last day. Anyway they are upset that I narced, which I didn’t. They said that I could have talked to them if I had a problem. But I’m not the one who made it public. AITA?

She didn’t do anything wrong. All she did was tell the truth when another family asked about it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Their poor communication caused this problem.

If they didn’t want it public, they shouldn’t have posted it on social media.

She has nothing to feel guilty about.

Yup, those were part of her compensation.

She has the deal in writing.

She stuck to the deal, they changed it, why are they upset?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.