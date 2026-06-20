Young Woman Struggles With Guilt After Mother’s Late Cancer Diagnosis and Family Changes

Life can change in ways nobody sees coming.

This young woman thought she was simply getting a new baby brother when her mother announced a surprise pregnancy.

Instead, that decision changed the course of her own life and forced her to make sacrifices she never expected to make at such a young age.

Then her mother received a devastating cancer diagnosis, and suddenly she found herself connecting the two events in a way she couldn’t ignore.

Now she feels guilty for wondering whether things might have turned out differently if her brother had been born at another time.

Read on to learn the full story.

AITAH (f18) for wishing brother (m1) was born in a different time? My (F18) parents divorced when I was 11, and my mom got remarried pretty quickly. She promised me she wouldn’t have another child (idk why, maybe she thought I would be uncomfortable). She lied. When I was 16, she sat me and my younger sister down and told us she was pregnant. She said it was because our stepdad didn’t have his own child. I was disappointed, not because she was actually pregnant, but because she lied about her promise. But I was still happy to meet our new sibling. I also knew I would be helping with a lot of childcare, which I was not excited for.

Sadly, her mother received an unexpected diagnosis.

My mom had to quit her job, and we were in a pretty tight financial spot after this. My brother was born when I was 17 and right in the middle of my senior year. I had to make the hard decision to stay home for college because I knew my parents basically couldn’t survive without me. It affected me a lot because I never wanted to stay here for college, but I also loved my family. This all never made me feel any type of way about my brother. It just made me a little disappointed. What really made me feel like his birth was a bad decision was when my mom got diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 40 when she got pregnant, so she couldn’t do a mammogram. Right after her pregnancy, she did one, and it came back clear.

It’s possible the cancer had been there.

A year later, she did one again, and it showed that not only did she have cancer, but it had spread to her whole upper body. She asked the doctor, “How did it spread so quickly?” The doctor responded that it could be that her first mammogram had a false negative because the breast milk could make things blurred. So the cancer was probably there since before my brother’s birth, but they couldn’t catch it. This made me feel some type of way.

Now, she’s torn on how she feels.

If my mom never got pregnant, then we could’ve caught the cancer sooner, and she wouldn’t have been in so much risk now. I love my brother so much. I’ve taken care of him ever since his birth, but I feel like his birth should’ve been later on or sooner. But because it was right at that moment, my mom caught her cancer so late. I’m so scared of the possibility that she might not make it. I’m going into my second year of university. What if I have to sacrifice even more? Right now, I’m thinking of my younger sister. I’ll do anything to not let her bear the same sacrifices as me. But I know my mom will make it. She’s a strong woman, but I have felt very conflicted. AITA?

Wow! That’s a lot for one person to carry.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about her situation.

That’s a good suggestion.

According to this comment, pregnant women can have mammograms.

This reader sees no point dwelling over it.

According to this reader, the thoughts are not her fault.

She’s carrying a lot on her shoulders right now. So, it’s easy to understand why her mind keeps going back to the timing of everything.

However, there’s another way to look at it. Instead of blaming her brother’s birth for the delayed diagnosis, what if her brother had never been born and the cancer still wasn’t caught any sooner?

The truth is that nobody knows what would have happened, and spending too much time on those “what if” scenarios usually just creates more pain.

For now, she should stay positive and remember that everything happens for a reason. Her brother didn’t cause this, and there’s every reason to hope that things will work out far better than she fears.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.