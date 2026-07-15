A Customer Left for a Competitor and Asked for the Updated Recipe on the Way Out, But The Manufacturer Gave Them the Original Instead

Working with the same company for decades usually builds a lot of trust. But that doesn’t mean everything stays on good terms forever.

That’s what happened after this manufacturer found out one of its longtime customers was taking its business somewhere else. After 40 years together, the decision came as a surprise.

But parting ways wasn’t the end of it, though.

The customer also wanted the updated recipe the company had spent decades improving so it could hand it over to a competitor.

Obviously, the company wasn’t about to give away years of work that it had developed on its own. So it came up with a solution that followed the request without giving away its hard-earned work.

Keep reading to see what happened next.

Customer wants to leave and take the recipe with them Recently, a customer at my work told us that they were no longer going to use us to manufacture their products. We felt this was quite out of the blue, as they had used us for 40 years without any problems. We got over that. However, they then asked us to give them the recipe for their product so they could take it to a competitor to manufacture.

The boss wasn’t very happy with the request.

Now, for context, when they started using us in the ’70s/’80s, they provided us with their recipe to make their product with the right texture, firmness, and appearance. Over the years, we’ve spent time and money finding new chemicals when certain ones were discontinued, altering the chemical mix so the products still met their specifications, and developing the recipe further to make it more efficient and provide better results. The way we were making their products now was completely different from how we made them at the start. Because of this, my boss was unhappy with what they were asking of us.

He gave the customer just what they asked for.

But, complying with their request, he gave them the recipe for their products… The original recipe. It’s fair to say they weren’t too happy that they’re now going to have to spend their own time and money updating it, just as we have over the last 40 years.

Wow! To see the looks on their faces when they realized!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have anything to say about it.

That must be what they thought.

Here’s someone who encountered this at their work.

Here’s someone who loves the story.

They did ask for it.

The customer got what they deserved.

You can’t spend decades benefiting from someone else’s hard work and expect them to hand over everything just because you want to walk walk. Nobody in their right mind would agree to that.

The company handled it perfectly. It honored the original agreement without giving away years of work.

But something tells me that when the other company sees how much this is going to cost, they just might be back.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down. Read The Drama →