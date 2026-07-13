A Dad Accused Him of Texting and Nearly Hitting His Family With His Car, But When Police Arrived They Quickly Found Out the Truth

First rule of life. Don’t break the law. Second rule of life. If you do break the law, don’t call the police on someone else and draw attention to yourself. It might really backfire.

In this story, one dad learned that the hard way. Actually, I’m not sure if he learned anything from this story, but if he’s smart he learned his lesson.

It all started when a man was driving home, and the dad walked towards his car while holding his child. Then the dad had the nerve of accusing the driver of trying to hit his family with his car, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

The situation escalated until the police got involved, and while seeing the police cars initially scared the man who was driving home, it ended up being the dad who should’ve been worried.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Father endangers his kid to tell me off, ends up calling the police for himself A few weeks ago I was driving in my neighborhood playing pokemon go (not while driving obviously). The end of my neighborhood has a pokestop that I collect items from every day, as you get bonus items if you collect from stops every day. This particular day was my 7th day, meaning I would get even more items and would start over from day one the next day. I drove to the stop, got the items, set my phone on my passenger seat and went home.

The drama started when he turned the corner.

The road I was driving on was 20 mph, but I was going about 12-13 mph. I drive up a small hill and turn a corner when a wild family appears, including the awful dad (AD) The wife, her friend, and the three kids walking by them stepped off to the side of the road to let me pass, but as I was going by, AD, who had a young boy about 3-4 years old in one arm and holding a Budweiser bottle in the other (important later), actually STEPPED CLOSER TO MY CAR AND YELLED SOMETHING AT ME! Being as I had gotten into an accident recently and was trying to be as safe as possible, I stopped the car, rolled down my window, and asked if he was alright. The conversation went as followed.

The dad made an accusation.

Me: Are you guys alright? Why did you do that? AD: You see my family, right? Me: Yes, what about them? AD: You know you were driving too fast for this neighborhood right? (I should point out that I live in Illinois and while my car was bring repaired from the accident, I had a loaner car with Wisconsin plates)

The dad made another accusation.

Me: Sir I was going only about 12 mph and the limit is 20 here, I wasn’t driving too fast AD: Well you almost hit me and my son. Me: Yeah, cause you stepped close to a moving vehicle! The only one putting you guys in danger was yourself AD(looks at my phone in the passenger seat): I don’t know the laws in Wisconsin, but here in Illinois, you can’t be on your phone while driving. I’m calling the police.

OP wasn’t about to humor this guy.

Me: I don’t know their laws either, this car is just a loaner, I live here in Illinois AD: Then you should know the laws! I’m calling the cops. Me: Have fun with that. And with that I just left.

It was far from over.

I know I probably should have stayed, but since I didn’t actually do anything wrong, I wasn’t taking his threat seriously. I went home and made some ramen to eat. As I was sitting in my dining room I look out the window and nearly choke on my noodles. AD FOLLOWED ME HOME!!! He was on his cellphone with the dispatcher and I thought I was screwed. About 5 minutes later 2 cop cars with 3 police officers, PO1, PO2, and PO3 (who didn’t really talk throughout the whole thing). I stepped outside thinking I was done for. The officers started to question the two of us.

OP found out what the dad said about him.

PO1: OP, do you know why we are here? Me: I have a pretty good idea what you think you’re doing here, but why don’t you let me know PO1: This gentleman called us saying you attempted to run his family over after you got caught texting while driving and going way over the speed limit. My mind went blank for a few seconds. This jerk actually said that I had attempted vehicular manslaughter. My mind started working again and I said…

OP explained what really happened.

Me: Sir, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. I was driving home from playing pokemon go on my phone when this man stepped close to my car while I was driving. My phone was on the passenger seat the entire ride home. AD: He’s lying! He nearly killed my family! Arrest him now! PO2: Sir, calm down. We’ll settle this PO1: OP, what was this man doing when the incident occurred?

He went into detail.

Suddenly, an idea popped into my head, and right there, on the fly, the revenge started. Me: He was walking with his family along the side of the road, carrying a young boy on one arm and holding a beer bottle in the other. AD: That’s not true you piece of garbage! PO2: Sir, control yourself!

OP continued.

Me: As I drove by them, the rest of his family went to the side of the road, but he actually stepped closer to my car. I think he got within an inch of me AD: This is bs! He’s just trying to protect himself. PO1: Sir if what he is saying is true, you could actually be arrested here, not him. PO2: Are you sure that’s what happened?

The dad messed up.

Me: Positive. He got way too close to my moving vehicle holding a child and a bottle of Miller Light AD: It wasn’t Miller Light it was Budwei- He cut himself off and tried to back track but it was too late. All the officers looked at him. He tried to defend himself, but then PO3 said something I thought I would never hear a cop say in my life PO3: Sir, have you had anything to drink this evening?

Here’s how it worked out.

AD, now very less confident: N-n-no They move him to one of the cop cars and gave him a breathalyzer test; .12%, just over the limit. Gotcha, jerk. AD ended up confessing to them that I was right and was arrested for public intoxication and child endangerment. He has to go before a judge to determine if he’s a danger to his family. The officers asked if I wanted to press any charges, but I told them no, since he already had enough on his plate to deal with.

If that awful dad had just left OP alone and not followed him home or called the police, he wouldn’t have been arrested. It’s really dumb to call the police on someone when you’re the one breaking the law, but he was probably too drunk to think that through.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

The guy definitely doesn’t sound too bright.

This is good advice.

Another person has a similar suggestion.

I agree. He deserves it.

That guy deserves everything coming to him. He really messed up.

If I were OP, I’d be worried. It’s scary that this crazy guy knows where he lives. Following him home, lying about him and calling the police is all pretty unhinged. What did he actually hope to get out of this? Was he just bored and thought he’d try to mess up someone’s life? Or was he so drunk that he actually believed what he told the police was true?

I’m so glad the police revealed the truth.

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