A Family Is Reeling After a Neighbor’s Luxury Remodel Flooded Their Clean Water With Waste

Nobody likes to deal with expensive home repairs, but it would be even more annoying to deal with a home repair issue that was your neighbor’s fault.

What would you do if your rich neighbors’ construction workers accidentally damaged the sewage line which contaminated your water?

That’s the exact issue the homeowners in this story had to deal with, and they dealt with it by paying to have it fixed themselves. They really had no choice.

But the homeowners think the neighbors should’ve had to pay to have the problem fixed, and they’re having trouble accepting the circumstances they find themselves in. They’re desperate for advice.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Constant construction for 4 years and Contaminated water I live in what used to be a sleepy farm town. Over the past 10 years, it’s become a playground for the rich and famous. That in itself is not the problem. The problem is that they are rude and heavy handed.

Uh-oh!

4 years ago rich oil people bought the property next door. They immediately started excavating. Machinery and generators going 24/7 for the first year. Now just 6 am-9 pm. Their excavation contaminated our water supply with sewage from a pipe broken by their crappy excavator. Evidently there are no rules or laws re this outside the city limits.

This is awful!

It has cost us roughly $30,000 to replace our water supply. Neighbor will not pay. We spoke with several lawyers who told us that these people will drag us through the legal system until they drain us. The people are worth about half a Billion $. We are blue collar workers.

He’s not sure how to accept what has happened.

Question 🙋 how do I stop letting this bother me and just move forward with my life? P.S. taking the excavator to small claims would not be worth the stress. He will not provide the name of his insurance company and is well known as a guy who just files for bankruptcy protection when he is sued. 🙋I forgot to mention one key fact about this situation. We had actual sewage coming out of our tap into our kitchen, shower, laundry etc. It was a great indignity. It took us a few days to figure out what had actually happened. We had our water tested, it had all the nasty stuff as you can imagine. Anyone know of a voodoo curse?

Those rich neighbors sound awful! They caused the sewage problem. They should have to fix it.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This is a good suggestion.

Here’s another idea that might work.

I don’t think I’d want to deal with pig farming just to annoy the neighbors.

This would probably be the easiest and most lucrative solution.

If OP is going to resent the neighbors forever, moving might be the only way to move on.

It’s not worth it to live next to someone who is going to make you feel angry every single day just looking at their house and thinking about what they did.

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