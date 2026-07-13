A Home Renter Is Living in Total Suspense After an Unhinged Neighbor Colonized the Property Line

What would you do if your next door neighbor looked in your windows, followed you, and did other creepy things? Would you call the cops, set up a security system, or move?

In this story, one renter is in this situation, and everyone in the neighborhood including the landlord agrees that this guy is creepy. Yet, the police don’t have a reason to arrest him…yet.

When he brags about doing something illegal, that might change.

Keep reading for all the details.

Why you shouldn’t brag about your illegal activities to people that don’t like you much. I started renting a house about 5 years ago. I had always lived in apartments and I was excited to finally have some space and privacy. This was ruined within the first week by my awful neighbor and he made my 4 years at that house miserable. He’s in his late 40’s or early 50’s and despite seeming like a fully functional adult, he has never lived outside of his parents home. He spends every possible minute cleaning or admiring his truck, so he practically lives in the driveway. When he isn’t bragging about some awful move that he just pulled on someone, he is hitting on the wives and daughters of anyone on the street.

This guy sounds creepy!

I moved in during the winter and started noticing footsteps in my yard in the morning. I found out that he was walking into my yard to look in my windows and see what I was watching/playing at night. I bought a simple security system and put a few cameras up and this stopped. Then he started mowing my side yard. He would mow it the day after I did.

The landlord explained.

I asked my landlord about this and was told that Mike (the creepy neighbor) considered it his property and kept arguing about the property line. It’s just grass, so I let it go. If I had guests over, he would stare at them and sometimes make comments when I wasn’t around to hear him. If I was in the back yard, he would have a reason to be in his back yard.

The creepy behavior continues.

If I was in the house or the front yard, he was in his driveway where he could see in my living room. If I was mowing the yard, he would get out a lawn chair and sit and watch, putting it away as soon as I was done. It came to a head when I caught him sending is dog into my front yard one morning, instead of letting it out into his fenced in back yard like he normally would. I told him to stay on his side of the property line.

It got pretty dramatic!

And he said that he was going to break into my house and smash my cameras and computer. Cops were called and he got off with a warning. Last fall I told my landlord that I was going to move out. During the conversation I found out that Mike was on workers comp for an “injury” that he got at work and that he was now bragging about how he was using his workers comp checks to setup his own under-the-table landscaping business.

Everyone knows Mike is creepy.

My landlord, like most of the neighborhood, doesn’t really like Mike. The landlord’s son and family live across the street and Mike has hit on the wife a few times over the years and has started to trying talk to their 17 year old daughter. I waited for a day when he had his new work truck and trailer, with his name and number on the door, and I made a video of him working on his yard and carrying 50 bags of mulch and climbing ladders.

Now for the revenge.

I sent videos and pictures to the fraud department of the workers comp office. Today I just found out that he was found guilty of fraud, ordered to pay back every dollar, and may end up in jail. I am happily living in a new place that has a lot of land between me and the neighbors.

I really hope Mike is arrested. Something is off with him mentally for him to be that creepy and think he can get away with it.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who begins filming her neighbor’s dog barking when she refuses to bring it inside. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It definitely sounded like the beginning of a thriller!

Another person agrees that he was creepy.

This person knows what it’s like to feud with neighbors over property lines.

Another person asks a question.

Seriously, what is wrong with that guy? I kind of hope he had a developmental disability. Otherwise, he’s just psycho! Either way, his behavior is not okay. I hope he gets arrested.

If I had been in OP’s situation, I might’ve tried talking to the psycho’s parents when Mike wasn’t home. Do they know he’s the neighborhood creep?

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a trespassing neighbor who takes things one step too far by stealing boulders by night. Read The Drama →