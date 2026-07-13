A Homeowner Is Reeling After an Inconsiderate Neighbor Completely Ignored a Polite Plea for Silence

You’d think that most people would take a hint and turn down the volume if their neighbor politely asked them to.

But some folks simply have no regard for others!

It’s sad but true, my friends.

And this person knows all about it.

Take a look at what they had to say about a neighbor who is acting like a complete jerk.

Get started now!

Another noisy neighbor. “We live in a 1970s semi and in the 7 years we’ve been here we’ve never even thought about knocking at the neighbors… Until the tenant next door moved in end of last year.

No way, dude!

He has a subwoofer which is on the floor which means whatever he listens to causes thudding through our walls. End of last year we knocked one morning to ask him to turn the bass down as we couldn’t sleep the night before. Since then we’ve knocked several times to ask the same and he’s now become really intimidating.

What a great guy…

I reported it to the owner and the leasing agent who don’t seem to care and just reminded him about quiet hours, meaning last night when we knocked at 9 PM when the bass was thumping through the wall, he looked at his watch and said “it’s not 11 pm”. All we want is the bass turned down so our teeth aren’t jittering. We’ve now reported to the council but the issue we have is he seems to work out of town a lot meaning the house is empty (and joyously quiet) for days on end. Is the fact that the noise isn’t every day going to impact on what a council would do?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And another person spoke up.

What a jerk!

Folks, can we all try to be good neighbors to each other?

A little kindness goes a long way!

It sounds like this neighbor is being rude to prove a point…