A Homeowner Yelled at His HVAC Tech — The Tech Fixed the Problem and Charged Him the Maximum Price Allowed

I may not be the smartest guy on the planet, but there is one thing I do know…

It’s never a good idea to be rude to workers who are fixing things in your house.

That’s just idiocy!

But, as you probably already know, some people just can’t help themselves and they have to be total jerks.

In today’s story, an HVAC repairman talked about a customer who really gave him the business…so he gave it right back to him!

Check out what happened.

Entitled rich Boomer customers are the worst. “I work as an HVAC technician, so my workplace is other peoples’ houses or businesses. I was at some big fancy house doing a regular maintenance on their three HVAC systems. Pretty much the entire time I was there until I was leaving, only his wife was home, very sweet woman, gave me a bottle of cold water. I was just writing up my notes in my truck when up the driveway comes the husband. He has his window down like he wanted to say something to me so I roll mine down; and in the worst tone possible, he asks me, “I’m just trying to figure out what caused you to park where you did.”

Well, he had a reason for this…

It’s true, I had parked in his large driveway in a kind of awkward spot, under the only tree around, so my truck wouldn’t be 1000° when I got back into it after working out in the heat. It’s pretty hot outside here in Texas right now. So naturally, I simply answered, “well it was in the shade.” He kind of just looks forward, completely at a loss for words, then starts ranting about how he built this big driveway with all the space over there so one wouldn’t block the garage. “Now where are you going to go so I can get in my garage?!”

Smell ya later!

Without another word I just turned my head, put the truck in gear and accelerated down the driveway. Finished the invoice. Quoted him high for the several needed repairs and left. I kind of regret not saying something satisfying to him, but you have your hands tied at work. Rich guy with a fancy gold membership. Feel like more and more I’m only ever serving rich Boomers in their overly large houses. I just want to help regular people but less and less get to. Also kind of annoyed with myself that I’m still holding onto this. That guy really got under my skin.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who confronts his coworker when he stops contributing gas money for their shared ride to work. Read The Drama →

Here’s what readers had to say about this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

Another person made a sarcastic comment.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This guy should’ve just kept his mouth shut…

Because it cost him in the end.

It pays to be nice, people!

Whatever you say…Boomer!