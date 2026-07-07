A Hotel Worker Was Required to Verify a Guest’s Service Animal Claim — The Guests Got So Hostile She Had to Call the Police

Working in customer service – whether that’s in a store or a call centre, hospitality or catering – can be a wonderful vocation. You might feel like you’re making small differences to people’s lives every day, by helping them out or simply being a friendly face, and that can be very fulfilling. But when you start out in careers in these industries, you learn very quickly that some people simply do not want to be helped – and these are people that you’ll never please.

The worker in this story has plenty of experience, after working for the same hotel for eleven years. They’ve seen their share of good and bad customers, and everything in between. So rude hotel guests come as no surprise – but even after eleven years the worker had never encountered a customer quite like this one.

Read on to find out what happened here.

My 911 call… for myself I’ve worked at my hotel for about eleven years, nine on audit. My hotel is a beachfront property in the Florida Panhandle. One time I had a lady (lets call her Sally) try to check-in around 1am following her date of arrival. She immediately told me that she had a service animal. There are two things that we are allowed to ask when someone comes with a service animal: is this animal ADA? And, what tasks does it perform? She said that it wasn’t ADA, and that it was only a “service” animal. Curious, I asked if she were referring to ESA. She said no. She was having an attitude and telling me that it was illegal to ask those questions and mentioned about suing us because of that.

Let’s see how this hotel worker responded to the woman’s attitude.

Obviously, I’m not bothered by something like that. But I could tell that this lady was a problem, and frankly had very bad feelings about her. I mentioned that we would be unable to accommodate her with this type of animal. This was a prepaid reservation, but I was more than willing to refund them. She got very angry. A gentlemen that was with her, let’s call him Carl, walked in and she told him the news. This man went off in a way I have never seen a person go off about anything in my 43 years, excluding in online videos of strangers.

Read on to find out exactly what Carl’s anger looked like.

Immediately, he started yelling and screaming calling me so many names. When I tried to tell him that I was only doing my job he cut me off to yell at me that I’m a ****. He got up to the front desk and acted like he was going to spit on me – you know that sound like somebody trying to work up a good spit from the throat? Yeah, like that. Sally told him to stop but he kept doing it while looking like he was aiming for me. I backed up near the wall to try and avoid it if he really did it. He then said much that suggested he was willing to beat me up. I honestly was concerned he was going to hop over the counter.

Let’s see how the hotel worker responded to this horrible behaviour.

He and Sally wanted me to call upper management. However, I refused to do it. There’s no way I was going to wake them up for this craziness with an unhinged man. I called security and Carl loudly mocked me for doing it while saying “You think he can take me?” While waiting for Dean, the security guy, Carl was still yelling and cussing me out while insinuating he was a physical danger to me. As soon as Dean walked through the front doors, without even saying anything, Carl loudly said “We got a problem?” with a confrontational stance.

But Dean’s arrival wasn’t the end of Carl’s disgusting choices.

Dean was taken aback and tried to calm him down, but Carl made fun of Dean’s accent and told him to go back to Jamaica (he is from an island down south). Carl then started saying things, suggesting he hoped I died and that I also got Covid. He took out his phone to record me, but I refused to look at him or say anything. At this point it was clear that the non-emergency line was not going to fast enough, so I called 911 on my cellphone.

And Carl didn’t even stop there.

As we were waiting, Carl mocked me about the police. The police only took about five minutes, but during the wait Carl was making claims that the police didn’t want to come and help me. When the cops came, Carl was as meek as a kitten. I explained the situation with the cop in the back office and had him trespassed. I should note, there were several guests in the lobby who were witnessing all of this go down, and who gave me sympathetic looks as I took care of whatever they needed.

It sucks that people come into hotels or other public places with such horrible attitudes.

This hotel worker was just doing their job, and the audacity of the couple is incredible.

What makes them think they are entitled to behave this way? Or are they simply horrible people?

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Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person agreed the worker had done the right thing by calling the police.

While ohters who’d had similar experiences were empathetic.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had the perfect answer for entitled customers like these.

The questions the hotel attendant was asking were legitimate ones, designed to ensure that any animals on the premises are actually properly trained and registered service animals – which is important for their insurance as much as anything. The fact that the woman refused to answer these questions suggests that perhaps the dog was not actually a service animal at all, in which case they shouldn’t have been staying there. If it really was a service animal, she would have had no reason to be so hostile about the question.

The fact that the couple got so aggressive so quickly says a whole lot about them – and none of it good. Anyone who gets hostile after one question and then becomes abusive and threatening toward someone who is just doing their job? They’re not good people to be around. Sure it must be annoying to be turned away from a hotel late at night, but this is not the way to deal with things.

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