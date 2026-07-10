A Petty Personality Clash Ended With a Pink Slip. The Mind-Boggling Story Behind an Ice Cream Worker’s Nuclear Final Day

Folks, let me impart some pearls of wisdom upon you if I may.

Being able to get along with the people you work with will take a LONG way in life.

Even if someone a great worker, a bad personality and a knack for conflict will eventually tire people out and no one will want to be around them.

So the key is to be as pleasant as possible and do your best to get along with your co-workers!

But, apparently this person didn’t get the message…

Take a look at what she had to say about why she got fired form her job.

New manager got me fired. “I’ve been working in an ice cream shop for a year and some change, and every manager I’ve had an issue with. My old manager was friends with my boyfriend’s sister who is also a manager at my job (I know!). His sister never liked me and my old manager had told her that she had been wanting to fire me but didn’t because I’m dating him. This never sat right with me, making me uncomfortable around her. She soon transfer and that’s when I get the new manager.

Okay, this sounded promising…

My old manager was training him, and I told him that I like to keep to myself and he said he understood that and promoted himself as someone that I could speak to if I needed help. There was a night shift I picked up where the bathroom wasn’t working, waste left in it throughout the day and really filthy. I tried calling the manager to let him know but I never got a response from him. So I reported him to HR and mentioned that the bathroom being left in that state with no bathroom in the area is against OSHA. Later the manager pulls me into conversation mentioning that I contacted HR and that I always look sad when I come to work and that I need to uplift the people I work with.

She wasn’t happy about this…

This felt like he was insinuating I was negative and when I told him that, he said that the conversation wasn’t a back and forth. Fast forward to last week and I’m coming to work, when the manager shows up and tells me he wants to talk, reads from the a termination letter that since August 1, I was seen “excessively on my phone”. I took a picture of the letter even though he said I couldn’t and I didn’t sign. I think it’s fishy that right after I report him to HR I’m magically fired for being on my phone, which I had been doing since I got the job only in my downtime . What do you guys really think about this?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who has the perfect response to her boss insisting all overtime be pre-approved.. Read The Drama →

Reddit users spoke up.

This person offered some advice.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

If someone constantly has issues with different managers, it might be time to look in the mirror.

Hey, the truth hurts, but you sometimes have to deal with it!

It sounds like this work environment wasn’t a good fit for her…