A Woman Stopped the Subway Line to Decide Her Family’s Order, So The Employee Helped Other Customers While She Thought. She Called Him Disrespectful and Stormed Out Without Ordering.

Holding up a long line usually doesn’t win many people over.

That’s what this Subway employee dealt with after a busy lunch rush filled the restaurant with customers.

At first, everything was going great. Even with only two employees working, they managed to keep the line moving and get orders out as quickly as possible. That is, until a woman and her five kids entered the picture.

After waiting 10-minutes in line, she still spent several minutes looking over the menu while her kids screamed and played around the restaurant. Then she started asking questions about the sandwiches before calling her husband to see if he wanted anything too.

Meanwhile, the line kept getting longer, and more customers started waiting behind her. Since several of them already knew exactly what they wanted, the employee decided to make their sandwiches while the woman finished figuring out her order.

That decision didn’t go over very well. Before long, the woman accused the employee of being disrespectful for helping other customers first.

Read on to see how it all unfolded.

AITA for letting customers cut another customer in line because she was taking too long? I work at Subway, and today we had a bunch of customers come in. There are only two people working one shift at a time, so this huge batch of customers was a challenge for us. Fortunately, my coworker and I were able to make these sandwiches pretty fast and keep the line moving. Then this woman and her five kids were next. I’m working on her while my coworker is dealing with a difficult customer at the register. This lady doesn’t know what she wants.

She starts asking the most ridiculous questions.

You would think that the 10 minutes she spent waiting in line would have been enough time for her to know what she and her kids wanted to eat. She takes her time looking at the menu while her kids are screaming and playing. She then starts asking common-sense questions like, “What’s the chicken bacon ranch sandwich?” I reply, “…It’s chicken, bacon, and ranch, ma’am.” She says, “Oh, I see.” Then she continues looking at the menu some more.

Still not ready, she makes a phone call and tells her kids to order.

At this point, I had already lost my patience. I’m tapping my finger on the cutting board while waiting for her to decide. I even throw out some options for her. She takes none of them and then decides to call her husband because, in her own words, “Maybe he would like something from here too.” She then tells her kids to start ordering something, and the kids are like ages 3 to 8. They are saying “ummm” over and over, and then they start throwing out words like “bacon and steak and lettuce,” and at this point I want to bash my head on the screen! I try directing them toward what they might like, but they lose focus and start asking what chips we have. More people are coming through the door, and the people in line are getting frustrated.

Many customers came and went before the woman was ready.

Then a man behind the lady says to me, “My sandwich is really quick. Can I order it right now?”

I say sure and finish his sandwich within a minute. My coworker finishes with the difficult customer and begins to ring this man out. Another person behind the lady and her five kids also says they have a simple order, so I do theirs too. More and more customers say the same thing, and I’m finishing these bad boys left and right while my coworker rings them all out. After about the fifth customer, the lady with the five kids gets off her phone, and she is just looking at me silently. I say, “Are you ready to order now?”

Just when you didn’t think she could get any worse, she did this.

She says, “I found it extremely disrespectful of you to work on other customers when I clearly was right here first and my kids haven’t even finished ordering. You lack customer service, and you need to know what respect is.”

I told her that she wasn’t even ready, that her kids couldn’t order by themselves, and that she should be more prepared next time and take other people’s time into consideration. She then said a few choice words to me, grabbed her kids, and left. I told my friend about it, and she was on the lady’s side. Now I don’t know if I was the ******* or not. I’m thinking that my lack of patience caused me to overreact and do something that I shouldn’t have done. AITA?

Eek! It can be really hard dealing with indecisive people.

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Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would’ve done in this person’s shoes.

Here’s someone who managed Subways.

That’s how it should be.

It sure does sometimes!

This reader thinks the woman should’ve let the people order.

To be honest, the customer really should’ve suggested that herself.

Once she decided to make a phone call, the polite thing to do would’ve been to let the people behind her order while she figured everything out.

But no! She expected the entire line to wait, and that’s just not fair to everyone else standing there. And then to make matters worse, she got upset when the employee found a way to keep things moving.

The only thing the employee should do differently next time is ask the manager how they prefer to handle situations like this. That way everyone stays on the same page, and the employee knows exactly what to do if it ever happens again.