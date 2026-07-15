An Angry Customer Demanded the President’s Address, She Gave Him the White House Address And He Didn’t Catch On

Some customers just refuse to admit when they’re wrong.

That’s exactly what this convenience store employee ran into near the end of a shift one night.

It all started when a customer insisted he shouldn’t have to pay for all the gas he pumped. Then, after finally paying, he demanded the mailing address for the “president” so he could send in a complaint.

The employee happily gave him exactly what he asked for.

The only problem was the customer had no idea whose address he was actually writing down.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

Rude customer asked . . . and received I worked in a small-town convenience store in the Midwest many years ago. It was part of a chain based out of Ames, Iowa. One night, as it was getting close to closing, a customer who had finished pumping gas came in to pay. He immediately started saying that he wasn’t paying for the last gallon of gas because the pump hadn’t shut off properly. I looked outside and could see a small (maybe 4″-5″ diameter) puddle of gas, maybe 4 ounces’ worth. I informed him of all the signs telling customers that they were responsible for what they pumped.

After being threatened with the police, the guy decided to pay.

He got rude and asked me what I was going to do about it. He refused to pay the full amount. Without saying a word, I stepped out from behind the counter, walked around the pizza cook (the only other employee there, who watched this all happen), and headed for the pay phone next to the door. Mr. Rude asked me what I thought I was doing, and I informed him that I was calling 911 for attempted theft. He told me to get back to the register and that he’d pay the full amount, which he did while calling me every name in the book.

By now, the guy was so mad he couldn’t think straight.

I didn’t respond, which made him even madder. Once the transaction was complete, he pulled a little notebook and pen out of his pocket and gave me a really snide look as he told me, “I want you to give me the president’s address, NOW.” “Yes, sir,” I told him. “It’s 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, DC. I don’t know the ZIP Code offhand, sorry.” He was so mad that he didn’t realize what I’d given him. He was just scribbling it down as fast as he could.

Then, he switched the tone of his voice.

Once he finished writing it down, he closed his little notepad, pocketed it and his pen, and told me that I’d be hearing from the home office once they received his letter. As he was walking out the door, I raised my voice and said, “SIR!” He stopped, turned around, and growled back, “What?” I answered as sweetly as I could, “Have a nice night.”

Suddenly, the pizza cook spoke up.

I could see the vein on his forehead pop up before he turned and stormed across the parking lot to his car. The pizza cook, who had watched the whole thing, told me, “Dude, you’re cold.” “Which part?” I asked him. “Telling him to have a nice night. That was cold.”

Even years later, he still wonders about that guy.

I had to explain to the cook what the address was that I gave Mr. Rude. He had completely missed it. I’ve often wondered how far that guy made it before he realized what I had done. It still tickles me over 30 years later.

Hilarious! It’s always amazing how people get themselves so worked up.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

Umm… Not to mean, but let’s hope this person is not from America.

That was a confusing part of the story.

Yes, but chances are he didn’t.

It was really good!

Some people just refuse to be reasonable.

No matter what you say or how calmly you explain things, they’ve already decided they’re right. And, when that happens, arguing usually doesn’t accomplish much of anything.

That’s why this employee handled it so well. He stayed calm and let the customer create his own embarrassing moment without making the situation any worse.

Sometimes that’s the best way to deal with people like this. Stay professional and don’t take the bait!

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