Before Quitting, One Employee Decided to Tell Management Exactly What Went Wrong

Is it wrong to give managers at a company a piece of your mind when you’re on the way out the door?

Well, I guess it depends on the situation…

Because if you do really let them have it, it could potentially come back to haunt you.

But if you want to be open and honest if things have gone down the tubes, then maybe you owe it to the bigwigs to let them know the truth.

In today’s story, a worker said they’re debating whether they should fire off a painfully honest email when they leave their job.

Check out what they had to say.

Expressing my true feelings on my last day of work. “I recently quit my job because it’s truly a mess. I’ve never been paid enough and my bosses have definitely lost the plot. I understand that in the interest of keeping professional connections, you should just leave and remain civil.

This sounds like a mess…

However they’ve completely lost the heart of the company and are really coming down harshly on my poor fellow colleagues that have massive workloads and try their absolute best every day. I want to back my team up on my final day of work in a couple weeks, perhaps sending an email reminding the bosses why we do what we do, and the fact that the business has completely changed and become something that is totally draining to everyone. The bosses basically don’t even know what my team does anymore. They’re throwing massive projects on people with no regard for their current workload, no care for the customer base, and no understanding of the fact that the business is failing not because of my teams efforts, but because they’ve become soulless money hungry people that are somehow nosediving straight into bankruptcy.

He’s totally over it…

I don’t have any interest in retaining a relationship with these people. I can get great references for future jobs elsewhere. My email would definitely NOT be angry or sarcastic, just pointing out the key places where people like myself and others may have felt disrespected, and highlighting the loss of core values in recent times. I have a feeling I know what you’re all gonna say, but I really feel like the bosses are so unbelievably rude and refuse to take any responsibility for their mistakes and poor decisions. They find a way to blame it all on us even when we’ve specifically warned them against making certain business decisions as we knew they wouldn’t be successful. Constantly ignored, messed around, and majorly underpaid.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user has an idea…

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

I say go for it!

Maybe they’ll learn from it.

There’s nothing to lose at this point…

Might as well tell them how you feel on your way out the door!