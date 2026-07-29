Belgian Malinois Puppies Smash Through Fence, Leaving Family Terrified to Use Their Own Yard

It’s hard to enjoy your own backyard when you never know what might come through the fence.

One family has been dealing with that problem since their neighbors brought home two Belgian Malinois puppies.

The dogs spend most of the day outside barking and crying, and their owners rarely seem to do much about it.

Then one night, both puppies broke through the fence and ended up in the family’s yard.

Now they’re worried about what could happen if the dogs get loose again.

Read on for the full story.

Neighbors rowdy dogs broke into our yard We have been having issues with our neighbors for a couple of months now. At first, they had two small dogs that were always outside and constantly barking at my dogs and anyone who stepped into the backyard. These dogs would be outside until midnight, no matter the climate or if the dogs themselves wanted to be let in. A few months ago, they got two Belgian Malinois puppies, and the alarm bells immediately started ringing in my head.

After an hour of knocking, he finally reached the owners.

These puppies are outside the whole day, constantly barking or crying, to the point that another one of our neighbors had to complain about the noise. Just last night, the two puppies broke through the fence and went into our yard. One of them was actually stuck but broke free. My mom was outside when she saw them and had to run inside because they were going up to her and barking. I went to my neighbor’s door and knocked (very strongly), and no one answered for more than an hour, even though all their cars were out front and even their lights were on. I tried again later, and they finally answered, but only after the puppies trashed our yard. They went and got the dogs and told us that they’re very playful, that her daughter was watching the dogs, and that they thought they were just under their shed.

Now, he’s worried they won’t fix the problem.

We told them they need to get a fence, and they agreed, but I don’t have much faith in them since everything they have done has shown that they do not understand how much work it is to have a working dog, nor do I think they care that they’re affecting the people around them. I am worried not only for those puppies but for my own dogs, especially my reactive dog. He is always supervised and on a long leash when he is outside because I don’t want him getting close to the fence and there being an altercation. What do you guys think my next steps are here? Should I notify animal services, or do you guys think I am blowing this out of proportion? I want to minimize future issues as much as possible.

Oh no! Those poor puppies! What a terrible situation.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit suggest he handle it.

This person suggests the local humane society.

Here’s some good advice.

For this person, it’s about getting cameras and going the legal route.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did.

They should definitely document it.

Those concerns are completely understandable.

Belgian Malinois are powerful, high-energy dogs. There’s a reason police departments use them for serious work! Now, that doesn’t make the puppies dangerous, but their owners do need to train them and keep them securely contained.

At this point, the family should document what happened and contact animal services if the dogs get loose again.

It’s much better to address the problem now than wait until a person or animal gets hurt.

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