College Student Was Already Stressed About His Thesis—Then His Mom Pushed Him Too Far

Yes, parents are supposed to push their kids to be better.

But…there’s a right way to do that and a way that is only gonna make pretty much any kid throw their hands up the air and walk away.

And nobody wants that, right?

No way!

In today’s story, a college student explained why he got so frustrated about his mom’s nagging that he finally lost it.

Take a look at what he had to say about this.

AITA for calling my mom condescending and walking out of a family dinner over my thesis? “I (21M) have been working on my college thesis for the past few months and stress is starting to build up in me since there’s only a month left until it is due.

This is a tough situation…

I’ve been really struggling with the research and due to Covid, was not able to get help from the school’s library. When March finally dawned on me, the stress and anxiety hit me like a freight train and I’m starting to not be able to sleep at nights due to the massive deadline gleaming over my shoulders. During dinner tonight, my dad brought up the fact that I’m in the middle of finalizing my thesis, to which I reply that I’m still working on it.

Like he doesn’t know this…

My mom on the other hand, starts reminding me the fact that the deadline is only 3 weeks away and there’s still 4 chapters of quality writing that I have to write and so on. It’s gotten so bad that I just asked her to not talk about it. My mom then starts shouting at me for not understanding what stress is and how its all psychologically made up and how she and my dad has the authority to know my progress and demand that I inform them of where I’m currently at.

That escalated quickly!

She then continues shouting at me about how I’m being heavily spoiled for having the audacity to tell them to not ask me about a project in college that she’s funding me to go to. I then ask her if she could just be a bit nicer and having a more caring attitude instead of being a condescending jerk and that’s when I feel like I’m wrong. She then continued to shout at me for only looking at my own self while she was the one funding my higher education. I then walked out and locked my bedroom to only hear shouting outside my door and how she called me a lunatic and easily stressed spoiled child to my dad. AITA for calling her a condescending jerk and consequently ruining the family dinner?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

This reader spoke up.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, there’s a bit of a communication problem going on in this family…

And he finally couldn’t take it anymore!

Can you really blame him…?

His mom really flew off the handle this time!